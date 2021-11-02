CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kaley Cuoco Goes Casual in a White Button-Up and Low-Top Sneakers on Set for ‘The Flight Attendant’

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WP74q_0ckKdLhz00

Kaley Cuoco, 35, is known for having a chic, relaxed aesthetic . With her latest look while on the set of season two of “The Flight Attendant,” Cuoco proves that she knows how to marry comfort with classic silhouettes. For the ensemble, Cuoco donned a white button-up shirt and baggy jeans with low-top sneakers.

Cuoco’s essential aesthetic lives in a crux on comfort and chic . On her Instagram, she posts photos in activewear, jeans, hoodies and slouchy T-shirts. When she does dabble in more elevated styles, she throws on garments like structured suiting, edgy dresses and printed outwear.

The “Big Bang Theory” star saunters down red carpets in colorful and bright creations by fashion houses like Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also embraced labels like Hermès while also supporting newer brands like Cong Tri and Azzi & Osta.

For footwear, the entertainer tends to slip shoes that are eye-catching, whether the silhouette is a sleek pump, chunky platforms or sneakers from brands like Christian Louboutin, Nike and Birkenstock.

Slip on a pair of white sneakers and add a toned-down, sporty twist to your outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKS3t_0ckKdLhz00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Brittin sneakers, $25 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Y07u_0ckKdLhz00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ash Fury Bis sneakers, $185 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZ0Vt_0ckKdLhz00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Keds Crew Kick 75 sneakers, $70 .

Click through the gallery to see Kaley Cuoco’s big year in shoes.

Comments / 5

Related
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Brings Back 2000s R&B in Leather Crop Top, Jogger Jeans & Big Toe Sandals

Gabrielle Union threw it back to the early 2000s as she channeled the classic R&B music videos from the decade. Promoting her new New York & Co. collection on Instagram last night, the “Being Mary Jane” star went retro-chic in a faux-leather crop top — currently on sale for $56 discounted from $80. The sleek piece came matched to jogger-style jeans from the collab, also on sale for just $35 at NYandCompany.com. On her feet, the throwback appeal continued with big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Gets All Dolled Up in the Silkiest Black Blouse & Classic Pumps

Julianne Hough made a case for effortless glamour last night at Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch and Gallery Viewing presented by Casa Del Sol Tequila. The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna arrived at the event in monochrome style, layering a silky puff-sleeve blouse over coordinating black cigarette trousers. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone. When it came down to footwear, the color-coordinating...
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco’s new eye-catching look will leave you feeling unsettled

Only a fashionista like Kaley Cuoco could creep us all the way out and still make us want to wear her outfit at the same time. The Flight Attendant star, who doesn’t play Halloween small, shared photos and videos of herself in her Instagram Story on Sunday rocking a scary hot pink mask paired with a hot pink hooded sweatshirt and coordinating pink tie-dye sweatpants.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sneakers#Dolce Gabbana#Flight Attendants#Fashion Houses#Big Bang Theory#Herm S#Azzi Osta#Universal Thread Brittin#Bis
Footwear News

Halle Berry Takes on Fall Style in Heeled Combat Boots & Bedazzled Baggy Jeans

Halle Berry is embracing comfortable fall fashion with her latest outfit. While out with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, on Tuesday, the “Catwoman” actress strutted down the streets of New York wearing a long textured brown coat that was complete with wide pockets. She complemented the jacket with bedazzled baggy jeans embellished with glittering rhinestones. Rolling up the cuffs, Berry showed off her laced black booties by Schutz that featured chunky 4-inch heels and lug soles. Her shoes, which retail for $158, are an apt choice as booties are a major fall staple. When it came to accessories, she kept it simple by only sporting a dainty gold necklace and a chunky gold ring on her right hand. The “Bruised” star styled her highlighted hair in loose waves as her bangs swept over her eyes. Berry has earned her style icon status ever since she stepped onto the scene in the 1980s. If you scroll through her Instagram account, you are likely to find some inspiration for your next look. She even goes back into the archives every now and then to reflect on some of her most memorable fashion moments. See more of Halle Berry’s style over the years. 
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Shows Some ‘Love’ for Her New Fashion Line in Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara took to Instagram yesterday to plead for “LOVE. That’s all,” while sporting some of her fashion line LITA’s latest merchandise. Donning her Higher Love combat boots with their 1.5-inch heel, utilitarian silhouette, contrasting black outsole and white leather finish, the “Level Up” singer also had on her brand’s dark blue bodysuit teamed with a marshmallow-white top hat, all while striking a pose in her bedroom. Across her right shoulder, she draped a matching towel with the word “Love” embroidered, a shout-out to LITA’s motto “Love Is The Answer.” Finishing off the outfit, she accessorized with a minimalist gold necklace and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in a Silky Gown & Green Stilettos on the Red Carpet

Beyoncé is all about the dramatic glamour this fall. The “Drunk in Love” songstress attended last night’s premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in Los Angeles, sneaking into the event sans stopping at the red carpet. Not to worry, though, as Beyoncé made sure her 213 million Instagram followers got a look at her evening wear with a series of posts on Wednesday night. For the event, the musician tapped Alexandre Vauthier in a plunging two-piece gown from the designer’s collections; the halter neck silhouette featured a black top with a silky green skirt overlay, complete with a high-leg slit and pockets,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Saweetie Stares Down Halle Berry in a Catwoman Costume and Heeled Boots on TikTok

Saweetie just paid homage to the 2004 film “Catwoman” on TikTok—along with the film’s titular star—for Halloween. The “Icy Grl” rapper donned a replica of Halle Berry’s original costume for the action film, which was panned upon its release 17 years ago but has gained a strong following on social media this year. Her outfit included a pair of shredded leather pants, as well as a leather  bra top and crossed front straps. Naturally, her look was accessorized with Catwoman’s black cat mask and elbow-length gloves. @officialsaweetie had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it #halleberry...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Glam Golf-Chic in Sky-High Heels for ‘Caddyshack’ Halloween Costume

Jessica Simpson went for an athletic-chic look in her “Caddyshack”-inspired costume on Halloween. The “Irresistible” singer put the glam into golf getup with a pair of sky-high heels. The star, who was paying homage to the character Lacey Underall from the 1980 film,  ported a short-sleeved striped collard shirt with a blue and red trim. The V-neck collar featured white and red clasps. On the bottom, the entrepreneur wore a white mini skirt with a similar trim. Simpson elevated the look with her footwear. She donned a pair of white chunky platform heels that featured a peak-a-boo toe and cutouts at...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Pairs $2,200 Saint Laurent Bag with Jeans & Sneakers

Leave it to Katie Holmes to make a Sunday full of errands look casual yet still high fashion. Vogue recently reported that the Dawson’s Creek star was spotted on the streets of NYC on Sunday. And while she kept her look low-key with a beige turtleneck and a pair of classic blue jeans, she zhuzhed up the ensemble by adding a few high-end accessories.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Kills the Cutout Trend With Strappy Sandals for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of mastering the trends of the moment. The model turned author killed the popular cutout look last night during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The 35-year-old, who was promoting her new cookbook “Cravings: All Together,” dressed to the nines. She stunned in a black maxi dress with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.  The gown featured three cutouts with a sparkly gem trim that ran down the side of the dress as well as a slit on the same side. She kept it simple with accessories and went for a pair of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Halle Berry Is Hunter-Chic in Camouflage Shirt Dress With Matching Knee-High Boots

Halle Berry went full jungle mode in her latest outfit. The “Catwoman” actress stepped out in NYC on Thursday. She wore head-to-toe green camouflage, including a camo shirt dress selected by her stylist and re.spin partner Lindsay Flores. The dress had an oversized utility jacket feel to it, and it was complete with a collar, cinched waist and an animal print lining. For her shoes, Berry kept the camo theme going. She donned knee-high heeled boots with a patchwork pattern of the same print. The pointed-toe boots’ stiletto heel reached roughly 4 inches in height. As for Berry herself, her patchwork boots are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy