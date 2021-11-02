CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calling for election security, Idaho representative announces run for secretary of state

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Idaho Capital Sun
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Rep. Dorothy Moon will run for Idaho secretary of state in the state’s Republican primary in May, citing election integrity issues and her desire to serve on the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners.

Moon, R-Stanley, confirmed in an interview with the Idaho Capital Sun that she appointed treasurer Vicki Keen on Monday and officially announced the news on her Facebook page Tuesday evening.

“We need to guarantee 100% that our elections are accurate in counting,” Moon told the Capital Sun. “It should be 100% accurate, especially if we’re being careful and doing our due diligence.”

Moon is one of 10 Idaho legislators who signed a letter written by Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers calling for a 50-state audit of the 2020 election results.

The Secretary of State’s Office has conducted audits in Butte, Camas and Bonner counties in Idaho to assure the 2020 election results were correctly tabulated and found an error rate of less than 1%. Moon said that’s not good enough, and that larger counties should have been audited versus the state’s smallest counties.

“The main thing is that we need the confidence back after this past election … there’s a lot of people who have been disillusioned by what has happened, and we just have to guarantee that their vote matters and it’s going to be a fair election,” Moon said.

In her official announcement, Moon said an important duty for the secretary of state is to sit on the land board, in part because federally managed lands are limiting opportunities for children to return to their rural homes.

“Idaho needs a leader who is willing to stand up to the Feds and demand an end to smoke-filled summers and idled natural resource jobs,” Moon wrote.

Moon, who is in her third term as a representative, will run against Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, state Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene and Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck for the seat. The Idaho Capital Sun has compiled the contributions for current candidates:

Idaho’s primary election will take place May 17, 2022, and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file for statewide office is March 11.

Idaho Capital Sun

Conservatives see mixed results in politically charged school board election

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 3, 2021 A high-stakes election brought a mixed bag of victories and losses for conservative organizers driving Idaho school board elections. A string of board shakeups are now on tap after a contentious election season. Below, EdNews rounds up some of the biggest decisions voters made at the polls […] The post Conservatives see mixed results in politically charged school board election appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ELECTIONS
Idaho Capital Sun

Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4

WASHINGTON — Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to […] The post Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission reconvenes Wednesday

Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission reconvenes Wednesday morning at the Idaho State Capitol with the goal of putting out a new proposed congressional map by the end of the day Thursday. The six commissioners (three appointed by Republicans and three appointed by Democrats) are responsible for using 2020 census data to redraw the state’s 35 legislative […] The post Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission reconvenes Wednesday  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho state senator floats plan that would eliminate school supplemental levies

As of January 2021, 80% of Idaho’s 115 school districts had a supplemental levy in place to fund day-to-day operations. But a state senator from Caldwell is proposing a plan that would phase out the supplemental levy authority for school districts entirely, replacing it with a sales tax-driven state fund instead as a means of […] The post Idaho state senator floats plan that would eliminate school supplemental levies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s four-year schools will follow vaccine mandate — at least for now

Idaho’s four-year schools will follow vaccine mandate — at least for now Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 2, 2021 Some college and university employees and students could need to get COVID-19 vaccines in the next few weeks, while the state goes to federal court to challenge a Biden administration vaccine mandate. The State Board […] The post Idaho’s four-year schools will follow vaccine mandate — at least for now appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho school board, city council and mayoral races to be decided Tuesday

Polls will be open for in-person voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time across Idaho on Tuesday for a local Election Day that will help shape many city governments and school boards for the future. Contested elections will vary across the state, depending where a voter lives. Some voters may have several local […] The post Idaho school board, city council and mayoral races to be decided Tuesday appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate Republicans block voting rights bill named for John Lewis for the third time this year

Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blocked another voting rights bill, this one named for Georgia civil rights icon John R. Lewis. On a 50-49 vote, the Senate declined to proceed to debate on the latest Democratic effort at a nationwide voting rights overhaul meant to stymie Republican-led state laws restricting voting access.  It […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans block voting rights bill named for John Lewis for the third time this year appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Capital Sun

More than $1.6 million already raised in Idaho campaigns for statewide offices

As campaign season approaches, more than $1.6 million has already been hauled in by candidates for statewide office in Idaho, including nearly $600,000 to Gov. Brad Little’s campaign and more than $430,000 between three Republican candidates for lieutenant governor. Idaho’s primary election will take place May 17, 2022, and the general election will be held […] The post More than $1.6 million already raised in Idaho campaigns for statewide offices appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
