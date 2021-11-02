Calling for election security, Idaho representative announces run for secretary of state

Rep. Dorothy Moon will run for Idaho secretary of state in the state’s Republican primary in May, citing election integrity issues and her desire to serve on the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners.

Moon, R-Stanley, confirmed in an interview with the Idaho Capital Sun that she appointed treasurer Vicki Keen on Monday and officially announced the news on her Facebook page Tuesday evening.

“We need to guarantee 100% that our elections are accurate in counting,” Moon told the Capital Sun. “It should be 100% accurate, especially if we’re being careful and doing our due diligence.”

Moon is one of 10 Idaho legislators who signed a letter written by Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers calling for a 50-state audit of the 2020 election results.

The Secretary of State’s Office has conducted audits in Butte, Camas and Bonner counties in Idaho to assure the 2020 election results were correctly tabulated and found an error rate of less than 1%. Moon said that’s not good enough, and that larger counties should have been audited versus the state’s smallest counties.

“The main thing is that we need the confidence back after this past election … there’s a lot of people who have been disillusioned by what has happened, and we just have to guarantee that their vote matters and it’s going to be a fair election,” Moon said.

In her official announcement, Moon said an important duty for the secretary of state is to sit on the land board, in part because federally managed lands are limiting opportunities for children to return to their rural homes.

“Idaho needs a leader who is willing to stand up to the Feds and demand an end to smoke-filled summers and idled natural resource jobs,” Moon wrote.

Moon, who is in her third term as a representative, will run against Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, state Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene and Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck for the seat. The Idaho Capital Sun has compiled the contributions for current candidates:

Idaho’s primary election will take place May 17, 2022, and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file for statewide office is March 11.

