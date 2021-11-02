What Designers Need to Know About Supply Chain Disruption

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — International travel to the U.S. resumed Monday for tourists, as historic restrictions were lifted for those who are fully vaccinated. With these restrictions lifted for the first time in nearly two years, airlines warn travelers to prepare for long lines. Travelers CBS2’s Natalie Duddride spoke to didn’t mind. They said they would do anything to finally see their loved ones again on American soil. “It was the best day of my life,” Jhuly Soares told Duddridge. Soares was picking up her mother, Maria, at the airport after she landed from Brazil, seeing her for the first time in what she...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO