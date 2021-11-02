Inflation Is Here: Peter Boockvar

As inflation data continues to remain excessively high in the around the world, central banks are struggling to justify that a majority of the inflation is transitory. Although Christine Lagarde seemed to mince words at yesterday’s ECB press conference following the Monetary Policy meeting, one thing was for sure: Inflation was the focus of the ECB’s meeting! Earlier, the EU released its CPI Flash for the month of October. The headline YoY print was 4.1% vs 3.7% expected and 3.4% last. This was the highest reading since July 2008. The core CPI YoY, which excludes food and energy, was 2.1% vs an expectation of 1.9% expected and 1.9% in September. This was the highest reading since December 2002. Thus, the ECB was correct to be worried about inflation!

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO