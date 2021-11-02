CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Is Here: Peter Boockvar

By Stephen Flood
goldcore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOLD PRICES (USD, GBP & EUR – AM/ PM LBMA Fix) 01-11-2021 1786.55 1793.80 1308.11 1311.09 1544.12 1548.77. 29-10-2021 1796.30 1769.15 1304.47 1287.23 1542.12 1524.12. 28-10-2021 1798.20 1803.50 1308.55 1308.26 1552.57 1546.86. 27-10-2021 1783.85 1795.25 1299.89 1306.22 1539.64 1545.53....

news.goldcore.com

Comments / 0

Related
beincrypto.com

Peter Thiel: Cryptocurrency Prices Prove Inflation Worries

Entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel said that the price of bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies shows that inflation concerns are real. The billionaire investor says that inflation is in a crisis moment and criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve. Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal and Palantir Technologies,...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Inflation, Inflation, Inflation

As inflation data continues to remain excessively high in the around the world, central banks are struggling to justify that a majority of the inflation is transitory. Although Christine Lagarde seemed to mince words at yesterday’s ECB press conference following the Monetary Policy meeting, one thing was for sure: Inflation was the focus of the ECB’s meeting! Earlier, the EU released its CPI Flash for the month of October. The headline YoY print was 4.1% vs 3.7% expected and 3.4% last. This was the highest reading since July 2008. The core CPI YoY, which excludes food and energy, was 2.1% vs an expectation of 1.9% expected and 1.9% in September. This was the highest reading since December 2002. Thus, the ECB was correct to be worried about inflation!
BUSINESS
goldcore.com

Gold is Boring – That’s Why You Should Own It!

Gold and silver price actions have been the opposite of dramatic for months now, they have been boring. In the last 100 days, gold has moved sideways in the US$100 range between $1725 and $1825. Silver had a similar experience moving in a US$5 range between $21.50 and $26.50. These...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Peter Thiel: High Bitcoin Prices Are Proof of US Inflation

The PayPal co-founder and venture capitalist billionaire Peter Thiel has claimed that rising bitcoin (BTC) prices are proof that inflation has taken hold in the United States economy. Thiel, who per Bloomberg was speaking at the weekend “at a conservative conference” that high BTC prices “indicate the economy is facing...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gold Prices#Bleakley Advisory Group#The Boock Report#Goldcore Tv#Gbp Eur
The Motley Fool

Here's Why PayPal Is a Great Stock to Help You Beat Inflation

Investors are worried about spiking inflation and what it could mean for the economy as well as the stock market. In the following segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 13, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Trevor Jennewine, and Rachel Warren discuss why PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a great stock to buy in the current investing environment.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu positioned for buy opportunity, Elliot Wave points to 0.000117 for Shiba

Shiba Inu price bounces to return above crucial support levels. Elliot Wave Analysis forecasts a move towards $0.000117 could be just ahead. Certain caveats are required for Shiba Inu to extend higher as downside risks remain. Shiba Inu price experienced intense buying pressure in the latter part of Friday’s trading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Country
Singapore
The Motley Fool

3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sellers of stilettos, lipstick and clothing see a holiday with scarce inventory and spiking costs

NEW YORK, NY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Retailers are launching holiday marketing campaigns to lure in-store shoppers as supply chain issues boost costs for consumers. Big brands including Etsy, Ralph Lauren and mall operator Tanger are spending more on marketing and using other tactics to spur holiday sales as they bet on shoppers venturing out after last year's COVID lockdowns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy