Two Tight Ends Could Tempt Packers at Trade Deadline

Note: The trade deadline has come and gone. Only one trade was made at the deadline and it did not involve the Packers. The Jets sent guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Chiefs for tight end Dan Brown.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL trade deadline is almost here.

With seven consecutive wins, including a signature victory over undefeated Arizona on Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers are obvious Super Bowl contenders. Given how aggressive general manager Brian Gutekunst has been, dating to the offseason restructures to get under the salary cap and re-sign running back Aaron Jones, to recent veteran additions of Whitney Mercilus, Rasul Douglas and Jaylon Smith, the Packers figure to be working the phone before the 3 p.m. deadline.

“I think just if the right opportunity presents itself, that’s something that we could be involved with,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “I know Gutey and his staff are working extremely hard at trying to find something. It’s just whether or not the right opportunity exists.”

The obvious focal point – at least obvious from an outside perspective – is tight end to make up for the loss of Robert Tonyan. Yes, the Packers could use another cornerback and another pass rusher, but those “additions” could be All-Pro Jaire Alexander and Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. Green Bay’s passing game hasn’t been explosive this year, but the potential return this week of Marquez Valdes-Scantling would take care of that.

Focusing on tight end, two former first-round picks could be available from losing teams.

The highest-profile possibility is Evan Engram of the New York Giants.

Engram beat out Tonyan for a Pro Bowl spot last year with his 63 receptions for 654 yards and one touchdown. In his six games this season, he’s caught 23 passes for 186 yards, just an 8.6-yard average, and one score. He’s dropped only one pass this season, a drop rate of 4.2 percent, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s a huge improvement over his eight drops and 11.3 percent drop rate last year. His career drop rate is 9.8 percent. In four-and-a-half seasons, Engram has caught 239 passes, averaged 10.9 yards per catch and scored 14 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3 1/8, he’s not a prototype tight end, which is why about two-thirds of his career snaps have come from the slot. He’s also not much of a blocker. But, with 4.42 speed in the 40 at the 2017 Scouting Combine, he’s got a game-breaking skill that LaFleur surely could figure out how to use.

The 23rd pick of the 2017 draft, Engram is playing under the fifth-year option of just more than $6 million. With eight of 18 weeks complete, the Giants have paid almost half of that. With about $4.7 million of cap space, the Packers could afford him, though not by much.

“I can’t even think about it that way,” Engram told The New York Post of being on the trade block. “It’s something out of my control that I can’t afford to put any energy towards. As long as I’m here, I’m a Giant. I got drafted here, I have family here and I love this team. They treat us really well here.”

A scout familiar with Green Bay's roster preferred Hayden Hurst as a trade possibility.

The 25th pick of the 2018 draft by Baltimore, Hurst and a fourth-round pick were traded to Atlanta for second- and fifth-round selections before the 2020 draft. He had a strong first season but the Falcons used the No. 4 overall pick of this year’s draft on Kyle Pitts, making Hurst expendable.

Last season, his first with Atlanta, he set career highs with 56 receptions for 571 yards and six touchdowns. With the addition of Pitts, Hurst has caught 18-of-22 targets for 142 yards and one score this year. In three-and-a-half seasons, he has 117 receptions, a 10.5-yard average and only three drops. That’s a drop rate of just 2.4 percent.

At 6-foot-4 1/2 and 260 pounds, Hurst is a prototype tight end in that he can work in-line and on the perimeter. As a blocker, a scout said he’s better than Engram but not great for his size.

“Better than Tonyan as a blocker but you’re losing as a receiver,” the scout said.

Hurst ran a 4.67 in the 40 at the 2018 Combine.

The Packers could easily afford what’s left of his $1.95 million base salary.

Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson was in his 14th and final season in Baltimore when the Ravens drafted Hurst. Including outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Chauncey Rivers and last year’s addition of veteran offensive lineman Rick Wagner, Green Bay has had some Baltimore flavor on its roster since his arrival.