CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Large power outage in Puyallup caused by copper wire thieves

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQYlG_0ckKaWzh00
Puyallup power outage

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A large power outage in downtown Puyallup that delayed school Tuesday morning was caused by copper wire thieves, Puget Sound Energy officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the wire thieves cut down a power pole that then fell onto another power pole, knocking out power, PSE said. Over 11,000 customers lost power as a result.

Power was restored just before 7 a.m.

The Puyallup School District got off to a late start due to outage.

The schools started two hours late and there will be no morning activities or extended day preschool. Before school childcare programs will open at 8:30 a.m.

The district contains the following schools:

  • Fruitland Elementary
  • Karshner Elementary
  • Maplewood Elementary
  • Meeker Elementary
  • Shaw Road Elementary
  • Spinning Elementary
  • Stewart Elementary
  • Aylen Junior High
  • Kalles Junior High
  • Puyallup High School
  • Walker High School

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

State Route 202 back open after two-car crash

KING COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 202, just north of Sammamish, has been reopened after a serious collision Saturday afternoon. Both directions were closed when two vehicles crashed around 4:30 p.m. near 228th Avenue Northeast and Louisa May Alcott Elementary School. One person suffered serious injuries that were not considered...
SAMMAMISH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Power out for hundreds of PSE customers

Hundreds of Puget Sound Energy customers remain in the dark. The largest outage is in Woodinville. The power has already been out for more than six hours. And it may not be back on for another hour. The people who live in this small swath of Woodinville say they are...
WOODINVILLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland, WA
City
Maplewood, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Puyallup, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Puyallup, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 people found dead in eastern Montana casino, police say

BAINVILLE, Mont. — Three people are dead after a shooting at an eastern Montana casino on Saturday, authorities said. Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Stateline Casino in Bainville at about 5:30 p.m., the Billings Gazette reported. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Jason Frederick said deputies discovered three people...
MONTANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 women fatally shot in Toledo identified, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two women were fatally shot in northwestern Ohio on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the Toledo Police Department, authorities received a call just before 7 a.m. EST, WTVG reported. Update 4:12 p.m. EST Nov. 7: The victims were identified as Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey,...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Copper Wire#Power Pole#Puget Sound Energy#Pse
KIRO 7 Seattle

Young moose crashes through school classroom window in Canada

SASKATOON — A young female moose trotted through the neighborhood of a Canadian city before abruptly turning and crashing through glass at school, authorities said. The moose made the wrong turn on Thursday, crashing into a before-school program at Sylvia Fedoruk Public School in Saskatoon, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The 14 children inside the classroom were unharmed and were taken to safety, the network reported. One student sustained minor injuries but did not need medical assistance, according to CBC.
PETS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
69K+
Followers
78K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy