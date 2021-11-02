Large power outage in Puyallup caused by copper wire thieves
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A large power outage in downtown Puyallup that delayed school Tuesday morning was caused by copper wire thieves, Puget Sound Energy officials said.
Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the wire thieves cut down a power pole that then fell onto another power pole, knocking out power, PSE said. Over 11,000 customers lost power as a result.
Power was restored just before 7 a.m.
The Puyallup School District got off to a late start due to outage.
The schools started two hours late and there will be no morning activities or extended day preschool. Before school childcare programs will open at 8:30 a.m.
