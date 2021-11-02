CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"It would make me feel safe" Lansing teacher reacts to COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids 5 and up

By Samana Sheikh
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The coronavirus continues to impact teachers and their classrooms.

The FDA has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years-old . According to the CDC, its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to discuss recommendations for this age group for the vaccines.

EC3 known as an educational childcare center in Lansing teaches children until 6-years-old. Educators from the center have hope the approval of a vaccine for younger groups could help bring times back to normal.

“I think it would make me feel a little bit safer,” said Wanda Bancroft, a teacher at EC3.

Bancroft says she feels it’s sense of relief to get vaccine approval for younger populations.

“If it brings us back to some kind of normalcy and keeps everyone healthy I’m for it,” Bancroft said.

Bancroft told 6 News they require mask mandates in classrooms, the school will not have large gatherings, share educational materials, and parents are not allowed to come into the classroom to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

“We’re very limited on what we can do as far as going outside the center for field trips and bringing people into the center,” Bancroft stated.

Betsy Clinton whose the Program Director at EC3 says she has been waiting for the FDA and CDC to approve a vaccine for kids. Clinton claims this could be the first step to go back to pre-pandemic learning times in the classroom.

“The idea of going back to normal is something that just feels that far out of reach all the time right now and I’m sure all the teachers are just waiting for the moment where they can be back talking face-to face with the kids,” Clinton stated.

Bancroft told 6 News it’s been hard for her not openly show affection to children in the classroom. She says she misses being able to hug kids, and high-five them for doing well.

Bancroft is only asking parents during the pandemic to bring their kids in healthy.

For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccines click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

georgi
5d ago

I guess I’m confused here. If you have the vaccine you can still get covid but the symptoms are not as life threatening. A vaccinated person still caries and can transmit covid to others both vaccinated and unvaccinated. So, how dies this make sense?

