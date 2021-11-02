CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia "disappointed" by U.S. move to suspend trade benefits

 5 days ago

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia is "extremely disappointed" by the United States' move to suspend the duty-free access of its exports under an Africa trade pact, the Ethiopian ministry of trade said on Tuesday, calling for a reversal by January.

The United States plans to remove Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the agreement that gives them duty-free access to the United States, President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress, citing concerns over human rights and democracy.

"The Ethiopian government takes all human rights allegations seriously: we are looking at them and conducting investigations and we are committed to ensuring accountability," the Ethiopian ministry said in a statement.

Related
KUTV

Church moves missionaries out of Ethiopia due to ongoing unrest

ADDIS ADABA, Ethiopia — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has transferred 60 of its missionaries out of Ethiopia due to civil unrest, according to a statement from the church. On Saturday, Church spokesman Sam Penrod stated that the missionaries are being temporarily housed in neighboring Kenya. "Further...
WORLD
Gephardt Daily

U.S. evacuates non-emergency personnel from Ethiopia

Nov. 6 (UPI) — The U.S. State Department on Saturday ordered its non-emergency employees and their family members to leave Ethiopia in response to escalating armed conflict, civil unrest and possible supply shortages. The order comes a day after the department advised all United States citizens to leave the country...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

U.S. embassy in Ethiopia allows some staff to leave amid deepening conflict

U.S. special envoy Jeffrey Feltman headed to Ethiopia as yearlong fighting between government forces and opposition fighters intensified Thursday, per AP. Details: The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia said Wednesday it has "authorized the voluntary departure" of non-emergency government employees and family members due to the conflict. Rebels from the northern region of Tigray were making advances toward the capital Addis Ababa on Thursday, Reuters reports.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
US News and World Report

US to Cut Ethiopia From Trade Program Over Rights Abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he's decided to cut out Ethiopia from a U.S. trade program, setting the path for further sanctions against the African nation over its failure to end a nearly yearlong war in the Tigray region that has led to “gross violations” of human rights.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. to end duty-free access for Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States plans to remove Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the agreement that gives them duty-free access to the United States, President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress, citing human rights violations. The move comes amid ongoing conflict and famine in Ethiopia's...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

US Suspends Ethiopia's Duty-Free Access Over Tigray Violations

Citing 'gross violations of internationally recognized human rights,' the United States on Tuesday said it suspended Ethiopia's duty-free access to the U.S. market. Mali and Guinea will also lose access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). 'Today, President Biden announced three countries will be terminated from the AGOA...
U.S. POLITICS
