Why This Company Is Providing Financial Services for the Blockchain Space

Blockchain oracle provider Chainlink this week crossed $75 billion in total value secured (TVS). “Crossing $75 billion in total value secured makes the Chainlink network one of the most value securing forms of decentralized consensus on the planet,” said co-founder Sergey Nazarov. “(Our) networks are securing the most valuable smart contracts across multiple chains. Without trusted price data to trigger smart contracts, it is impossible to build DeFi applications, and we do not think it is a coincidence that the rate at which Chainlink has been able to bring new market data onto blockchains has been the rate at which developers have been able to build exciting new DeFi apps.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO