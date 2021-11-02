CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Is Shutting Down

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter first launching back in 2019, developer Niantic has today revealed that it is shutting down its augmented reality title Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The game isn't slated to officially end operations until early 2022, but Niantic will begin removing it from various app stores in a little over a month....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Harry Potter Director Confirms Robin Williams Was Turned Down for Key Role

The Harry Potter series of films are touchstones of the blockbuster landscape, as they helped introduce a generation of fans to its spellbinding story. Part of what helped the films become beloved was their ensemble cast, which included a mix of unknown actors and household names. According to a new interview with one of the franchise's directors, a very specific notable name — Robin Williams — actually wanted to play a role in the franchise. As Chris Columbus recently revealed to TotalFilm, Williams was interested in portraying the role of Remus Lupin, and although the two of them had worked together on Mrs. Doubtfire, it didn't come to pass for a very specific reason.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Reunites With Rupert Grint and More Weasleys

Tom Felton put a smile on Potterheads' faces when he shared a photo of himself with Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright and James Phelps. The actors are seen smiling for the selfie, which comes weeks away from the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 20th anniversary. "Secretly draco always wanted to...
MOVIES
KRON4

Best Harry Potter costume for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Harry Potter has reached massive popularity over the years as one of the most enthralling stories of a generation. In fact, it’s the highest-selling novel series of all time. Author J.K. Rowling has created a rich tapestry of characters, each with their unique personality traits and outfits. Each story has a unique spooky element to them which makes Harry Potter perfect for your next Halloween costume. From Harry Potter himself to his classmates, professors and all the evil characters that try to take him down, there are plenty of costumes to choose from.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards Unite#Niantic#The App Store#Google Play#Galaxy Store#Calamity
bestproducts.com

Le Creuset’s New ‘Harry Potter’ Collection Will Turn You Into a Wizard in the Kitchen

Your time in the kitchen this holiday season is about to get even more magical. In a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the Harry Potter x Le Creuset Collection has been unveiled today to bring you cast iron, stoneware, tools, and more. They all feature designs that were inspired by the Wizarding World, so your muggle self will feel like you’re at Hogwarts.
LIFESTYLE
case.edu

Harry Potter trivia night

Students are invited to attend a Harry Potter trivia night Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Thwing Center atrium. Attendees are invited to dress up in Harry Potter attire. There will be face painting and a prize for the winning trivia team. Tickets are $5 and...
ENTERTAINMENT
TIME

All the Harry Potter Movies, Ranked

Blame ABC Family for playing Sorcerer’s Stone on repeat throughout the 2000s, but for many Millennials (and now, their children) a chill in the air demands curling up on the couch for a Harry Potter rewatch.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
gamesindustry.biz

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened makes $228 million in two months

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has generated over $228 million across Google Play and the Apple App Store in the two months since it launched, according to data from Sensor Tower. The mobile title, published by NetEase, launched in selected Asian territories (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao) on September 9,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Chris Columbus Swipes at Harry Potter and Home Alone Reboots: "Everybody Is Remaking Everything"

Chris Columbus doesn't see the magic in remaking or rebooting Harry Potter and Home Alone. Columbus, who directed the original Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York before bringing to life the first two chapters of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter saga, says there's "no point" in remaking the classics that spawned blockbuster franchises. In a new interview commemorating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone this month, Jake's Takes asked Columbus if a Harry Potter reboot will happen — and if a remake should happen:
MOVIES
wfft.com

Harry Potter Halloween House

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- A Des Moines couple has transformed their home into a Harry Potter fan's dream. Sandy and John Selby turned their garage and front yard into a haunted Hogwarts. The couple has been putting on a massive Halloween display at their home on the northeast side...
DES MOINES, IA
dexerto.com

Why are there fireworks in Pokemon Go? Special event explained

Trainers around the world have noticed fireworks appearing in the sky in Pokemon Go, but why is this happening? Well, there’s actually a simple answer. Niantic regularly brings new and exciting events to Pokemon Go to keep players entertained. These typically feature new Research tasks, a variety of Legendaries appearing in Raid Battles, and unique wild Pokemon spawns.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Launches Perfect Sumo Team Up

The franchise of Pokemon has found itself a part of plenty of partnerships over the years, but perhaps one of its strangest has just arrived as The Pokemon Company is now in business with The Nihon Sumo Kyokai to support the sport of Sumo. Acting a sponsor for an upcoming tournament, the company responsible for the likes of Pikachu, Ash Ketchum, Mewtwo and the countless other characters of the franchise are throwing their lot behind the sport of Sumo in Japan, which normally sees two large participants attempting to knock one another outside of a small ring.
COMICS
ClutchPoints

Netflix Games Release Date: Netflix Games launches on Android today

Netflix Games will launch on the existing Netflix smartphone app on Android devices today, November 3, 2021. We’ve reported on Netflix’s interest in entering the gaming industry for months now, and now the Netflix Games is finally here. The Netflix Games service will be available for free for existing Netflix subscribers, and it can be accessed through a menu in the Netflix smartphone app.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Square Enix calls Marvel's Avengers 'disappointing'

In Square Enix's annual report for 2021, company president and representative director Yosuke Matsuda discussed Marvel's Avengers, calling it "an ambitious title for us in that we took on the GaaS (Games as a Service) model." However, he went on to say, perhaps with some understatement, that "it has unfortunately not proven as successful as we would have liked."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Players Shocked After Player Discovers Hidden Feature

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is ten years old, but it's still played by many across three generations of consoles, and of course, the PC, where the game is most popular, thanks to mods. And with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition coming out soon, the game is about to have a large injection of new and dormant players. With the Anniversary Edition, players will have brand-new content to experience and enjoy. That said, even if the re-release didn't have any new content, players would still have plenty of new things to experience and discover. Skyrim not only boasts a vast open-world brimming with content, but it has loads of content, features, and mechanics that are very easy to miss, especially if you're only playing a single playthrough of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Elden Ring Gameplay + Details Revealed! | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about the extended look at Elden Ring gameplay. In the footage, we see the game’s location “Lands Between” and its map, combat, summoning, PvP invaders and dungeons. DeVante also talks about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update going live ahead of its November 5,...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: All Chapter 8 Collectibles Locations

There are a total of 126 Collectibles in the new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game. These collectibles are broken down into three types: Compendium Archives/Items, Guardian Collectibles, and Outfits. Over a hundred different collectibles may look like a daunting task, but I am here to help, with this guide being the eighth entry in a series covering all the collectibles in the new adventure game. Here, we will cover Chapter 8. This guide will show you where to find the collectibles locations in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Chapter 8: “The Matriarch.”
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

LEGO and Nintendo Unveil Four Super Mario Expansion Sets

Nintendo has revealed new LEGO Super Mario sets, in addition to the up-close pictures and set names that were revealed by The Brick Fan. The four new sets are expected to be released in 2022. “Bowser Jr’s Clown Car” will feature Mario sitting in Bowser’s clown car, with a cute...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Pokémon Trading Card Game Live’ delayed until 2022

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, the upcoming virtual representation of the mega-popular trading card game, has been delayed until 2022. In a new tweet shared by Pokémon TCG on November 4, the developer announced:. “To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy