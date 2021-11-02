CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Judge blames headsets for Giants' timeout issues in MNF loss

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving more timeouts in critical moments against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night could have propelled the New York Giants toward an upset win at Arrowhead Stadium. Was it head coach Joe Judge's fault for burning through them too quickly?. According to Judge, the NFL has been letting...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested on Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family member and for vandalizing property, according to court documents. Chung was arraigned on Tuesday inside Quincy District Court. According to David Taub, the director of communications for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Strahan had the best reaction to Giants throwing short on third down after predicting it on 'MNF'

Michael Strahan knows how you feel, New York Giants fans. In perhaps the most inspired guest for the ManningCast of “Monday Night Football” we’ve seen so far this season, Strahan joined Eli Manning and Peyton Manning for the second quarter between the Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs. Overall, it was another really fun guest spot in what has already become the definitive way to watch football on Monday nights.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
playerprofiler.com

Week 8 MNF Showdown: New York Giants At Kansas City Chiefs

Advanced stats and analytics will be utilized to identify favorable matchups and players to avoid. The purpose of this article is to paint a picture of how the teams play and matchup with one another in less than 1,000 words. As the season continues, less emphasis will be put on...
NFL
Yardbarker

Who Is To Blame For All The Giants’ Current Woes?

The New York Giants are staring at a potential fifth-straight losing season. At 2-5, they would need at least seven wins to guarantee a winning season. However, that’s easier said than done, considering their slew of injuries coming into Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney,...
NFL
amny.com

Faulty headsets have nothing on Giants’ lack of composure

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge admitted that malfunctioning headsets are “not what this is about,” when sifting through the rubble of a 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night — but he certainly made sure that everyone knew about it. “That’s the issue right there,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnf#Headsets#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants
ClutchPoints

Video: Giants legend Eli Manning’s perfect roast of Tom Brady during MNF telecast

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning have been a hoot on their special Monday Night Football broadcasts, and this past game between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks featured a number of great moments. In addition to Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch dropping an F-bomb on live television and Peyton apologizing for it later, Eli got in an incredible roast of Tom Brady during his guest spot, making a reference to the New York Giants beating the New England Patriots twice in the Super Bowl.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL analyst blames ‘phantom’ face-mask penalty for Giants’ loss to Chiefs

There are many reasons the New York Giants lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. But one of them might have been out of the Giants’ control. Yes, we can talk about Joe Judge’s headset, or his clock management in the fourth quarter, but ESPN’s Robert Griffin III thinks part of the blame needs to be assigned to the referees.
NFL
GamingToday

Chiefs Vs. Giants Odds: NFL Week 8 MNF For Calli’s Chiefs Corner

NFL · Mon (11/1) @ 8:15pm ET — NY Giants at KC Chiefs. Enjoy a $1,000 risk-free bet when you sign up with BetMGM today!. We have another matchup with two of the worst defenses in the NFL. Usually, a Monday Night Game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs is exciting, but not so much this year, especially when they are up against the New York Giants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

New York Giants have a chance to take advantage of weak defense on MNF

The New York Giants are coming off of a surprising blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven. At 2-5, the Giants are looking to turn their season around after a slow start to the year. In Week Eight, New York will travel to Kansas City as underdogs to face the Chiefs on Monday night.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Giants vs Chiefs MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -9.5, O/U: 52) Among the relevant trends here, the Giants are 27-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$270 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, New York posted mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (20-7, $1230) and facing teams with a losing record (16-8-1, $720) ... but also 3-10 versus AFC competition (minus-$800). The ATS numbers for 2021 are somewhat bland, with the Giants owning a 3-4 overall record (minus-$140), 2-1 mark on the road ($90), and 3-3 as the betting underdog (minus-$30). Citing other notable trends, New York has a 7-1 ATS record from its last eight games of traveling more than 700 miles ($590). As an inverse, the Giants are 1-7 ATS against the AFC West, when tracking New York's last eight games of averaging more than 225 yards passing for a season (minus-$670). After seven weeks of play, the Giants offense ranks 13th overall in passing offense (260.6 yards per week), 19th in total offense (352.3 yards per game), 25th in scoring offense (averaging 19.9 points), and 26th in rushing offense (91.7 yards per game). Note: The Giants have three primary playmakers—Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney—who are questionable with injuries.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Kadarius Toney primed for ‘OBJ’-like breakout on MNF

Stop me if you’ve seen this before: A New York Giants rookie wide receiver garnering national stardom after a breakout performance on prime time television. Yes, just about any New York Giants fan could tell you where they were when ‘the catch heard around the world’ took place at Metlife Stadium on November 23rd, 2014. While Odell Beckham Jr. had already broken out to some extent before that Sunday night game, his 10 catch, 146 yard, and 2TD performance against Big Blue’s most hated rival put him on the map for keeps.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Sharp action causes ‘MNF’ line move on Giants-Chiefs

Sharp bettors are banking on the Chiefs to bounce back from their most lopsided loss in five years against the Giants on “Monday Night Football.”. Kansas City was -13½ on the lookahead line but dropped to -9½ after it lost 27-3 at Tennessee and New York beat Carolina 25-3. Sharp...
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: Best of ManningCast ahead of MNF

The debut season of ESPN's ManningCast broadcast for Monday Night Football has been must-see TV. Each week, Eli and Peyton Manning have welcomed numerous guests, from current and former NFL players such as Rob Gronkowski and Marshawn Lynch to celebrity athletes from other sports like LeBron James and Charley Barkley.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy