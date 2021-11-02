CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ Capital Partners asks Metro to deem Exit/In 'historic landmark'

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 5 days ago
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AJ Capital Partners has asked Metro to deem music venue Exit/In a historic landmark, a measure that would add extra hurdles for redeveloping the site. Tim Ryan, the development firm’s chief investment officer, submitted a “historic landmark overlay” application to the Metro Historic Zoning Commission, according to newly filed public records....

Related
Nashville Business Journal

AJ Capital Partners emerges as Cotton Eyed Joe building buyer

AJ Capital Partners has emerged as the buyer of Lower Broadway’s “Cotton Eyed Joe” building, and the firm appears to have renovations in store. Public records show that the developer paid $24.5 million for 200 Broadway, but received a $34.5 million construction loan. Permit filings from Sept. 16 indicate that AJ Capital is pursuing rooftop and storefront alterations on the site. No other details, including renderings, were publicly available.
BUSINESS
Nashville Business Journal

Rubicon Equities gains Metro approval for Printers Alley development

Metro has given preliminary approval for a project pitch that would connect Printers Alley with Second Avenue and create more apartments and retail space downtown. The Metro Development & Housing Agency Design Review Committee green-lighted project plans for Rubicon Equities’ Printers & Bankers Alley development. The Nashville-based firm, which is speaking publicly about the project for the first time, says the resulting buildings will feature up to 15,000 square feet of retail and 300 residential units.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

GBT Realty eyeing remaining River North land, per sources and documents

GBT Realty Corp. is eyeing remaining River North land for a new development, according to a report from Nashville Post. The Brentwood-based company also submitted a clue to the Tennessee Secretary of State office. The public filing announced the creation of GBT River North Equity LLC, a business entity registered to the same address as GBT’s corporate headquarters.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Exit/In property owner files for historic protections

Real estate developer AJ Capital Partners, whose summer purchase of the property home to live music club Exit/In caused some residents to worry about the future of the venue, has applied for a historic landmark overlay at the site — a Metro designation that would make it more difficult to make changes to the structure.
ECONOMY
WSMV

Exit/In applies for historic zoning

Even after a move to make the exit/in a historical landmark, the business owner still has questions for his landlords. News4's Rebecca Cardenas reports from the iconic venue, whose fans just want to see it preserved.
ECONOMY
Nashville Business Journal

Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City Announces New Move to West Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN October 21, 2021 — Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City, Nashville’s #1 Real Estate Brokerage, today announced that the brokerage has relocated to Sylvan Supply in West Nashville to accommodate continued business growth. Team Leader, Amber Stormberg stated, ”I am beyond excited to be in our new office space at Sylvan Supply and in the growing and thriving community of West Nashville. It is an exciting time to be a part of the real estate industry in Music City and our location will allow us to create more opportunities within our brokerage." Moving to Sylvan Supply allows Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City agents to be in closer proximity to Nashville’s Westside and invest in and build a deeper rapport with the West Nashville community. “We are excited and thankful for the opportunity to expand into a location that matches our innovative company! We look forward to the energy and dynamic work environment the new office will bring to our agents and their customers,“ said Operating Principal, Sara Stephens. “Our commitment to community involvement will continue as we support the revitalization of the surrounding areas.” The new office address for Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City is: 4101 Charlotte Ave., #D160 Nashville, TN 37209 Phone: 615-425-3600 “We look forward to this next exciting chapter in our growth and to welcoming our agents, clients, and partners to our new office” said Stephens.
NASHVILLE, TN
News Break
Politics
Nashville Business Journal

Insider's view: Real Estate Roundtable CEO, chair talk infrastructure bill, other policies impacting CRE

The Real Estate Roundtable in Washington, D.C., was established to address federal policy issues that affect the commercial real estate industry. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Oregonian

Portland weighs changes to historic landmark designations

For the past quarter-century, a federal registry has guided which Portland places are deemed historically significant enough to preserve. But an upcoming Portland City Council decision could reemphasize local control, allowing city officials to have more say on which homes and neighborhoods receive the protections that come with a historic designation, and what changes can be made to those landmarks.
PORTLAND, OR
Minnesota Reformer

What will Minneapolis’ rent control policy look like?

Minneapolis voters gave city leaders the green light to move forward with enacting rent control, with 53% of voters approving a ballot measure on Tuesday. But what kind of policy gets passed — if any at all — is up to a new, slightly more moderate city council and reelected mayor, who are unlikely to […] The post What will Minneapolis’ rent control policy look like? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Nashville Business Journal

Real estate Leads - October 15, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Nashville Business Journal

How BluWave made the Inc. 5000 list by helping private equity firms connect to experts

When Sean Mooney quit his New York City private equity job to launch a startup, the Austin native had to decide where his new venture would be based. “I have no connection [to Nashville] other than coming here on business. But I did a market study and I had all my columns and variables lined up and the top city on the list was Nashville,” Mooney said. “I grew up in Austin, Texas, but Nashville is what my internal algorithm said is the city that is best positioned for the next 10 years.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

