AJ Capital Partners asks Metro to deem Exit/In 'historic landmark'

NASHVILLE, TN October 21, 2021 — Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City, Nashville’s #1 Real Estate Brokerage, today announced that the brokerage has relocated to Sylvan Supply in West Nashville to accommodate continued business growth. Team Leader, Amber Stormberg stated, ”I am beyond excited to be in our new office space at Sylvan Supply and in the growing and thriving community of West Nashville. It is an exciting time to be a part of the real estate industry in Music City and our location will allow us to create more opportunities within our brokerage." Moving to Sylvan Supply allows Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City agents to be in closer proximity to Nashville’s Westside and invest in and build a deeper rapport with the West Nashville community. “We are excited and thankful for the opportunity to expand into a location that matches our innovative company! We look forward to the energy and dynamic work environment the new office will bring to our agents and their customers,“ said Operating Principal, Sara Stephens. “Our commitment to community involvement will continue as we support the revitalization of the surrounding areas.” The new office address for Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City is: 4101 Charlotte Ave., #D160 Nashville, TN 37209 Phone: 615-425-3600 “We look forward to this next exciting chapter in our growth and to welcoming our agents, clients, and partners to our new office” said Stephens.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 DAYS AGO