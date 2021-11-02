CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London lags behind after weak trading updates from FTSE firms

By Pa City Staff
 5 days ago

The FTSE finished the day in the red as a string of poor trading updates and commodity price pressure on mining firms weighed upon trading.

BP, Standard Chartered and Flutter all pulled London’s top index lower after investors were unimpressed by their morning announcements.

The FTSE 100 closed 13.81 points, or 0.19%, lower at 7,274.81 on Tuesday.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “ London markets seem to have left the party early with all indices failing to make gains.

“Miners and BP have kept the FTSE 100 in the doldrums, the former responding to commodity prices and the latter failing to delight investors who question how long revenues can be buoyed up by the current climate.

“And updates from Standard Chartered and Flutter were met with disappointment as both, for different reasons, delivered disappointing outlooks.”

Elsewhere in Europe the picture was markedly different, with the key markets following on with their recent rebounds.

The German Dax increased by 0.89%, as the French Cac improved by 0.56%.

Across the Atlantic, the US markets made modest gains on the opening bell as they kept up their momentum from Monday’s stellar session.

Meanwhile, currency traders were broadly cautious ahead of key central bank meetings, with the pound edging downwards before Thursday’s Bank of England interest rate decision.

The pound was 0.03% lower versus the US dollar at 1.361, and down 0.01% against the euro at 1.175.

In company news, BP dropped lower despite notching up a better-than-expected profit haul in the third quarter as the global economic recovery sends energy costs racing higher.

The oil major also announced another 1.25 billion US dollars (£915 million) of share buybacks but saw sentiment dip after it confirmed that, on a reported basis, it tumbled to a 2.9 billion US dollar (£2.1 billion) quarterly loss.

Shares were 12.05p lower at 344.95p at the close of play as a result.

Betting giant Flutter also saw its shares fall as it cut its full-year earnings outlook after a recent run of customer-friendly sports results.

The group said it was left nursing a hit of around £60 million due to unfavourable results in the first 24 days of October, while it is also expecting a £10 million knock to earnings in the fourth quarter due to a temporary exit from the Netherlands following a change in regulations.

Shares closed 1,080p lower at 12,955p.

THG’s woes continued as it emerged the ecommerce firm’s largest institutional investor BlackRock has cut its stock in the firm by almost half.

Shares finished at a record low, dropping by 20p to 197.4p, after BlackRock sold 58 million shares in the business.

The price of oil edged back slightly from recent peaks amid continued uncertainty about the global demand outlook.

Brent crude dipped by 0.41% to 84.36 dollars per barrel.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were AstraZeneca, up 289p at 9,427p, Bunzl, up 55p at 2,757p, Informa, up 10p at 534.8p, and Rentokil, up 11p at 605.8p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Standard Chartered, down 39.7p at 466.1p, Flutter, down 1,080p at 12,955p, Darktrace, down 49p at 632.5p, and Antofagasta, down 78.5p at 1,360p.

The Independent

Average UK house price hits record £270,027 – index

The average UK house price hit a record high of £270,027 in October, according to an index.The average property value grew by 0.9% in October – showing an increase of more than £2,500 during the month, Halifax said.Annual house price inflation accelerated to 8.1%, from 7.4% in September.Halifax said it is the first time the average UK house price has topped £270,000.Halifax put average house prices at around £20,000 higher than a separate index run by Nationwide Building Society, with studies using different methods to track average prices.Earlier this week, Nationwide said the average UK house price had hit a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Weak sterling boosts FTSE 100 after BoE keeps rates unchanged

Nov 4 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rallied on Thursday as the pound plunged following the Bank of England's decision to defy markets by leaving rates unchanged, while heavyweight energy stocks tracked crude prices higher. The pound weakened 1.33% after BoE's decision, boosting the FTSE 100 index and dollar earning...
MARKETS
ShareCast

London close: BP, mining plays keep FTSE below the line

London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, with miners under the cosh as investors mulled results from the likes of BP and Standard Chartered. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.19% at 7,274.81, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.31% at 23,140.00. Sterling was also under pressure, last...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

FTSE 100 lags as miners lose ground

While US markets are hitting record highs, weakness in the mining sector has sparked a move lower for the FTSE 100. Looking ahead, the prospect of monetary tightening from the Fed and Bank of England have done little to dampen market sentiment. FTSE 100 lags as iron ore decline drive...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks fall further amid mining weakness

London stocks had fallen further into the red by midday on Tuesday, with miners under the cosh as investors mulled results from the likes of BP and Standard Chartered. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said "the UK market as a whole wasn’t in the best of moods…thanks to weakness among miners amid weaker commodity prices and banks.
STOCKS
The Independent

Oil price rise, strong US markets and weak pound boost FTSE

The FTSE climbed higher as a recovery in oil prices, strong Wall Street opening and weak pound all helped London firms in the afternoon session.While world leaders descended on Glasgow for Cop26 oil prices continued to buoy the markets by rebounding despite Opec+ releasing another 400,000 barrels a day onto the global market.Resource and oil firms were therefore among the day’s winners, helping to offset a heavy slump in value by Darktrace as investors in the cyber business got the jitters.The FTSE 100 closed 51.05 points, or 0.71%, higher at 7,288.62 on Monday.The price of oil started marching back...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

NatWest drags on FTSE as London stocks finish week with a whimper

The London markets drifted as a lacklustre update from NatWest disappointed the market after stronger showings from rival banking firms in recent days.Commodity stocks also had another below-par session as the week’s trading fizzled out.The FTSE 100 closed 11.9 points, or 0.16%, lower at 7,237.57 on Friday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have finished what has been a positive month on the back foot today, with the FTSE 100 slipping back towards the 7,200 level after hitting 20-month highs earlier this week.”NatWest proved to be a significant drag on London’s top flight, sliding to...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE ends session lower despite partial recovery on mixed trading day

The FTSE 100 finished just in the red as it clawed back most of its losses following a shaky trading session.Strong trading updates from firms including WPP and Lloyds helped bolster London but a weak showing from commodity businesses, weighed down by price swings, kept the markets lower.London’s top flight closed 3.8 points, or 0.05%, lower at 7,249.47 on Thursday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have had a mixed session, with the FTSE 100 and Dax lagging the rest of Europe.“The UK index has underperformed due to weakness in the oil and gas...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE 100 lifts to 20-month high amid strong consumer firms

The FTSE 100 hit another 20-month high as London’s market was boosted by strong showings by consumer, travel and services firms.Commodity businesses regressed after their gains in Monday’s session but wider improvement in sentiment, and a number of strong trading updates, helped spark a flurry of excitement among traders.London’s top flight closed 54.8 points, or 0.76%, higher at 7,277.62 on Tuesday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After a rather lacklustre start to the week yesterday, markets in Europe have kicked on with the FTSE 100 breaking above Monday’s peaks and putting in another 20-month high, as...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Asian shares firm, dollar weak as traders eye earnings

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares held recent gains on Monday ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements, while news of trials of a property tax in China and ongoing troubles in the sector weighed on markets in Hong Kong and mainland China. MSCI’s broadest index of...
STOCKS
