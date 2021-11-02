CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Generation Greenwash: are the young really as 'eco' as they think they are?

By Judith Woods
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaving the planet. Eco-activism. Passionate public protest. It’s an age and stage thing; the preserve of the young and idealistic. Or so it used to be. But something has shifted. Here in 21st century Britain, the typical eco-warrior has a different face – very often attached to a middle-aged man and...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
Time Out Global

7 eco-friendly businesses and projects we really rate in Glasgow

Finally, after a year’s delay due to the pandemic, COP26 kicks off in Scotland this weekend. The leading global forum on climate change feels more urgent and crucial than ever. And so it’s only right that world leaders are gathering to review their emissions targets – and (hopefully) halt the climate emergency in its tracks.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Five supermarket bosses commit to halve environmental impact by 2030

The bosses of five of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have promised to halve the environmental impact of a weekly food shop by the end of this decade, as leaders meet in Glasgow at a key climate change summit.Chief executives from Tesco Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Co-op and M&S said they would work with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to reduce natural destruction.Under a pledge they will halve the amount of global warming that shopping baskets cause, the forests that are cut down to fill the baskets, the impact of the agriculture and seafood in baskets, and the food waste...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
David Attenborough
Reuters

How to save the Amazon: what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Thursday, Nov. 4:. ALEXANDRE SARAIVA, A FORMER POLICE CHIEF IN BRAZIL'S AMAZON REGION, urging Europe...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Hypocritical eco-zealots should concentrate on solutions, not moral point-scoring

My primary school was a magnet for horrible teachers. Their goal did not seem to be the successful imparting of knowledge: on the contrary, they repeatedly opted for tactics that would stand in the way of learning, preferring to humiliate us, mock us and attack our confidence. They actually kind of seemed to hate us and we became well-versed in the psychology of people who want to punish rather than help.
ENVIRONMENT
skeptic.com

Bobby Duffy on The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think

Boomers are narcissists. Millennials are spoiled. Gen Zers are lazy. We assume people born around the same time have basically the same values. It makes for good headlines, but is it true? Bobby Duffy has spent years studying generational distinctions. In The Generation Myth, he argues that our generational identities are not fixed but fluid, reforming throughout our lives. Based on an analysis of what over three million people really think about homeownership, sex, well-being, and more, Duffy offers a new model for understanding how generations form, how they shape societies, and why generational differences aren’t as sharp as we think. The Generation Myth is a vital rejoinder to alarmist worries about generational warfare and social decline. The kids are all right, it turns out. Their parents are too.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Generation Z#Food Waste#Fast Fashion#Vegan#Government
MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
WORLD
etftrends.com

Amid Greenwashing Talk, GSFP Is What It Is

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is growing in exponential fashion, and any time that happens with a particular asset class, criticism follows. That’s happening with ESG with much of the derision focusing on fund companies serving up too much in the way of ESG labeling, a practice known as greenwashing.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

10 best eco-friendly wrapping papers for making a sustainable swap this Christmas

There’s a lot of joy to be had in the festive season, but undoubtedly, there’s a lot of potential waste, too. Just think of the metres of wrapping paper (which is not all recyclable), to the bows, ribbons, gift packaging, unwanted gifts and food waste – it all begins to mount up. In fact, the UK is estimated to be 30 per cent more wasteful during the festive period, with more than 100 million bags of rubbish being sent to landfill after Christmas, according to the GWP group.While a more sustainable approach can be applied to many areas of...
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Political boycotts across the arts are freezing Normal People out

Using your cultural clout to control what people see or read has never been so popular. With Sally Rooney’s refusal to have her latest novel translated into Hebrew, and Netflix workers staging walkouts in protest at their employer’s release of Dave Chappelle’s comedy special The Closer, the politicisation of culture has reached a new low – one in which cultural and artistic life is manipulated by artists and “cultural workers” who want to shut down culture to punish those with whom they disagree.
PROTESTS
The Independent

A look at the state of play at the climate talks in Glasgow

As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.Laurent Fabius the former French foreign minister who helped forge the Paris climate accord, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began Oct. 31 and "most negotiators want an agreement.” But negotiators were still struggling late Saturday to put together a series of draft decisions for government ministers to finalize during the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy