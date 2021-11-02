CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Covid Travel Advisory updated; 41 states, 1 territory included

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BweO_0ckKXoxq00

Chicago health officials updated the Covid-19 Travel Advisory Tuesday.

Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are no longer on the advisory.

Forty-one states and one territory remain, including California and Mississippi which returned to the advisory this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBx8Z_0ckKXoxq00

Under the advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped

The Chicago Department of Public Health said states are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for at least two consecutive weeks.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 21.4 (17.8 last week). Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 16.5. Chicago’s daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 11.5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN TV

These are the 10 safest states in the US, study says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Thinking about buying a home and settling down? You may want to keep the Northeast in consideration, according to a Consumer Affairs ranking of the country’s safest states. Each state was ranked based on violent crime, property crime, number of law enforcement officers and law enforcement...
POLITICS
WGN News

Pop-up vaccination clinic held for kids in Little Village

CHICAGO — On Sunday, the road to vaccination received a boost in the city’s Little Village neighborhood, as children ages 5 to 11 begin to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Just days after federal approval for the pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11, Chicago’s plan to inoculate thousands of children is […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Faith communities of Chicago unite in vaccination event

CHICAGO — Faith communities across Chicago united in prayer Saturday while spreading the message about COVID-19 vaccines. At JLM Abundant Life Center on the city’s West Side, religious leaders and city leaders alike attended an event to pray for the lives lost to the virus while encouraging residents to get vaccinated as part of Mayor […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
State
California State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Columbia, IL
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
WGN News

Illinois delegation visits Glasgow summit to tackle climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland — With world leaders meeting in Glasgow to discuss ways to tackle climate change, a delegation from Illinois is visiting the event, led by Governor JB Pritzker. Pritzker is slated to speak Sunday, where he will detail the impact of natural disasters on the state and on Illinois farmers. Actor Idris Elba is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois health officials report 17,462 cases of COVID-19, 183 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 17,462 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday. Of Illinois’ total population, 66% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Top Republicans bullish on 2022 prospects after Virginia win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fresh off a strong showing in last week’s elections, some of the nation’s leading Republicans expressed newfound confidence this weekend that they were well positioned to retake control of Congress next year and ultimately win back the White House. Speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Travel Advisory#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Chicago doctors urging parents to get their children vaccinated

CHICAGO — Doctors from across Chicago will be at Comer Children’s Hospital Friday to urge parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. The hospital is just one of many places across county and city that people can bring their kids ages 5-11 to get vaccinated. Chicago Public Schools will cancel classes next Friday, Nov. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPS canceling classes Friday, Nov. 12 for ‘Vaccination Awareness Day’

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will cancel classes next Friday, Nov. 12, so parents and guardians can get children vaccinated against covid-19.  CPS is calling the initiative ‘Vaccination Awareness Day,’ which aims to ensure all eligible students have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible, a letter addressed to parents and families […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WGN News

Federal appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGN News

The Hot Chocolate 5K/15K returns to Chicago in 2021

CHICAGO – Like many things in 2020, it was forced to be run in Chicago virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has changed this year. The Hot Chocolate race will return downtown as runners take part in either a 5k or 15K event early on Sunday morning, hoping to get in a workout […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Twins from Cicero detail decades of friendship, Chicago sports in book

They grew up in a bygone era of sports.  A time where professional athletes were accessible. Twin brothers Tony and Carl Ruzicka from Cicero say all it took was a bit of ingenuity that allowed them to meet many of their favorite sports heroes.   They are lifelong Chicago sports fans with as many stories to match their impressive collection of memorabilia. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy