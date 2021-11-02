CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Sexton to wait until after Six Nations before making decision on future

By Ian Laybourn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he will make a decision after the 2022 Six Nations about whether to play in the next World Cup, as he prepares to win his 100th cap against Japan on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Leinster fly-half is out of contract with his province and country at the end of the season but is keen to continue and has spoken about using the autumn internationals to prepare for France 2023.

“At the moment I’m loving it,” Sexton said at a press conference. “I love the training, my body is good, my mind is good and, in an ideal world, I would love to keep going.

“What I learned last year is that you can’t plan too far ahead. I’m taking it game by game, campaign by campaign.

“The IRFU have been very good to me over the last seven years since I came back from Paris. We made a decision at the end of the Six Nations last year and I don’t think it will be any different this year.

“Let’s wait until the end of that and see how we all are.”

Sexton, who made his Ireland debut in 2009 against Fiji, would have reached his milestone against England earlier this year but for missing the France game through injury, but that disappointment is offset by the fact that his 100th appearance will be witnessed by a passionate crowd at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

“I had to wait a long time for my first cap and I’d have been happy to get the one,” he said. “Never in a million years did I think I’d still be playing.

“But over the last few years I’ve just taken it year on year. I was gutted to miss the French game last year because I knew that, if I’d kept fit and kept my form, that I would have played my 100th against England.

“But everything happens for a reason and hopefully getting your 100th cap in front of some people will be more than special.

“I’m trying to focus on the game, though, I don’t want to get drawn away from how important the game is.”

Sexton has been described by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell as “a one-in-a-generation-type player” and team-mate Iain Henderson has no doubt about his value to the team.

“Johnny has been incredible for me throughout my career and he’s been incredible for a lot of Irish players who have been fortunate enough to play with him,” Henderson said.

“His drive and determination to win is probably almost second to none to anyone I’ve ever played against, coupled that in recent years with really great leadership skills, is a lot of what has got him to 99 caps.

“Obviously there’s moments in games that stand out but it’s off the field too where Johnny stands out, he blends in so well with whoever is in the group.”

Ireland also play New Zealand and Argentina in Dublin in November but Sexton, who has never played against Japan, says they are not looking beyond Saturday’s visitors.

Sexton has recovered from a recent hip injury which forced him to miss Ireland’s hard-fought 39-31 win over Japan in July which helped atone for their shock defeat at the 2019 World Cup.

But Jamie Joseph’s men have been in camp for several months and warmed up for the visit to Dublin with a 32-23 defeat to Australia two weekends ago.

“I remember being at the World Cup game and seeing how good their skills were,” Sexton said.

“They were outstanding throughout the World Cup and it was the same again in the summer when they played some outstanding rugby.

“They are a team to be reckoned with, unbelievably well coached. We obviously learnt a hard lesson at the World Cup.

“I can’t say enough about them. We will 100 per cent give them the respect they deserve and we’ll prepare as well as we prepare for anyone.

“It will be a proper Test match. We haven’t spoken about any games beyond this because we know what a big challenge it will be.”

Related
The Independent

Andy Farrell hails ‘one in a generation player’ Johnny Sexton ahead of 100th cap

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has described his captain Johnny Sexton as “a one-in-a-generation-type player”. Leinster fly-half Sexton is expected to win his 100th international cap in Ireland’s opening Autumn Nations Series fixture against Japan at the Aviva Stadium a week on Saturday. The 36-year-old, who made his Ireland debut...
WORLD
punditarena.com

Conor Murray names the pivotal moment in his relationship with foul-mouthed Johnny Sexton

Conor Murray has identified a moment when Johnny Sexton tore into him as the outstanding memory the two have shared on a rugby pitch together. Murray and Sexton have spent a decade playing alongside each other in the green of Ireland and have shared much success together over the course of their long-standing international half-back pairing.
RUGBY
newschain

Ireland great Paul O’Connell likens Johnny Sexton to Roy Keane

Johnny Sexton possesses similar qualities to former footballer Roy Keane, according to Ireland great Paul O’Connell. Irish captain Sexton has been one of his country’s most influential players for more than a decade and will win his 100th Test cap during Saturday’s clash with Japan in Dublin. Former skipper O’Connell...
WORLD
punditarena.com

Emotional Johnny Sexton fights back tears after his 100th cap for Ireland

Johnny Sexton had to fight back tears after winning his 100th cap for Ireland, in a special day for him and his family. Ireland put in a sensational performance against Japan as they dominated right from the off, racking up nine tries and 60 points against the side that beat them in the Rugby World Cup just two years ago.
WORLD
The Independent

Johnny Sexton relishes ‘special moment’ after putting Japan to the sword

Johnny Sexton said being mobbed by team-mates after marking his 100th Ireland cap with a try ranked among the “best moments” of his illustrious career.Captain Sexton stylishly celebrated the milestone occasion by claiming the fifth of nine Irish scores during Saturday’s 60-5 demolition of Japan in DublinThe influential 36-year-old, who also kicked 11 points, received a standing ovation from spectators as fellow players piled on, before being given another rapturous reception when he was later withdrawn.“It was a very special moment for me – it’s up there with the best moments of my career,” Sexton said of his 48th-minute touch...
WORLD
AFP

Hard work key to Japanese rebounding from Irish rout, says Joseph

Japanese players have to pick themselves up and work hard ahead of their two matches with Portugal and Scotland following the 60-5 rout by Ireland in Saturday's one-off rugby Test at Lansdowne Road, said head coach Jamie Joseph. Joseph gave a brutal and frank appraisal of a somewhat surprisingly one-sided encounter on what was Irish captain Johnny Sexton's 100th Test appearance for his country. Japan had beaten the Irish in a memorable run at the 2019 World Cup and then came out the wrong side of a highly entertaining 39-31 defeat in Dublin in July. However they were on the back foot from the start of the match played in front of around 40,000 spectators -- the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year so many have been permitted to attend.
WORLD
AFP

Australia postpones its first-ever Afghanistan cricket Test

Australia on Friday postponed its first-ever cricket Test against Afghanistan after the country's ruling Taliban regime effectively banned women from playing the sport. After the Taliban ousted Afghanistan's elected government in August, senior leaders said Afghan women would no longer play cricket, or any other sport.
WORLD
seriousaboutrl.com

Former Wigan Warriors star set to make decision on playing future

Former Wigan Warriors star Ryan Sutton is ready to extend his stay in Australia. Sutton has been at the Canberra Raiders since 2019, registering almost 50 appearances in the process, but found the 2021 NRL season tough going due to injury. However, the ex-Wiganer remains firmly in head coach Ricky...
RUGBY
The Independent

Lord Patel takes over at Yorkshire as racism row continues to engulf county

Lord Kamlesh Patel has been installed as the new chair of Yorkshire following the resignation of Roger Hutton, who departed on Friday over the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis that threatens to amplify amid fresh allegations.Hutton left his post with immediate effect, calling for the likes of chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon to follow his lead, though the PA news agency understands neither man intends to follow Hutton out of the door.Speaking to the PA news agency at his home, Moxon said: “There’s a new chair in place, it’s entirely in his hands what happens now.”...
SOCIETY
ESPN

Jadeja, Shami shine as India blow Scotland away for huge NRR boost

India 89 for 2 (Rahul 50, Rohit 30) beat Scotland 85 all out (Munsey 24, Jadeja 3-15, Shami 3-15) by eight wickets. India outclassed Scotland and in doing so also bolstered their hopes of staying alive in the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was a night to remember for birthday...
WORLD
The Independent

Jonathan Davies says patience is key for Wales in battle with South Africa

Jonathan Davies has stressed the importance of Wales staying patient when they tackle world champions South Africa on Saturday.Scarlets centre Davies takes over the captaincy from an injured Alun Wyn Jones as Wales target a fifth successive home victory over the Springboks.A number of other injury absentees include Jones’ fellow British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and George North.But Wales, beaten 54-16 by New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener last weekend, are bolstered by returning stars such as Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Biggar.“There has been a huge focus this week on the physicality that...
RUGBY
The Independent

Stuart Hogg challenges Scotland to prove they belong against Australia

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg thinks victory against Australia would show they belong among Test rugby’s elite.The Scots are looking to build on away victories over England and France in the Six Nations and their recent record over the Wallabies is good, having won the past two encounters.Australia arrive at Murrayfield on a five-match winning run, which includes beating France in a three-match Test series in the summer and a pair of victories over world champions South Africa.“To be the best team in the world, you’ve got to beat the best and Australia are right up there,” said Hogg.“It’s not every...
RUGBY
The Independent

Mason Mount could miss England’s qualifiers due to infected wisdom teeth

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could miss England’s World Cup qualifiers next week due to infected wisdom teeth. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel revealed Mount has been struggling with a dental issue but could still feature in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley. Mount has missed Chelsea’s victories at Newcastle and Malmo,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

323K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
