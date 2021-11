Last week a receptionist saved a patient’s life. She put him straight into a face-to-face appointment early in the day. I saw him and sent him to A&E urgently (any doctor would have done the same). He was operated on later that day and survived.I let the receptionist know of course. It’s a particular responsibility being a receptionist. I couldn’t do it. They are given an impossible task, to fit a large number of patients into a small number of slots, and they have to stay calm. When the slots run out – which sometimes happens by 9am – they...

