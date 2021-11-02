How to create a cosy garden for Bonfire Night with simple decor ideas

Glamis Castle in Angus was once the talk of the courts of Europe due to its supposed “dark and terrible secret”, says Sean Murphy in Scotland’s Daily Record. For in addition to the usual array of ghosts and ghouls haunting the childhood home of the late Queen Mother, there was also said to lurk a “monster”. Numerous accounts of the Monster of Glamis were written at the turn of the last century, speaking of a secret chamber, wherein resided the “monstrous heir” of the 12th Earl of Strathmore. The unnamed Bowes-Lyon child was recorded as having died on the day of his birth, but many believed he actually survived, hidden away from sight. “If you could even guess the nature of this castle’s secret,” the 13th Earl reportedly once said, “you would get down on your knees and thank God it was not yours.” From £1,390 for two nights at Glamis House, which sleeps 12, glamis-castle.co.uk.

