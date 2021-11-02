CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How to create a cosy garden for Bonfire Night with simple decor ideas

By Morgan Lawrence
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA welcoming garden is vital no matter what the weather. And, with Bonfire Night fast approaching, there has never been a better time to spruce up your outdoor plot. Gardening in autumn might seem like a lot of hard work but, luckily, it’s actually easier than you might think to turn...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
gardeningsoul.com

How to Make Your Christmas Cactus Bloom Beautifully This Season

The Christmas cactus, also known as the “Christmas tree” or holiday plant for its beautiful flower spikes that have a special color during December 25th to honor our most festive day of year. However, more and more frustrated owners of this plant are asking questions about its care and blooming...
GARDENING
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
rismedia.com

Best Living Area Paints for Every Home

Whether you need to paint your family room, living room or great room, committing to a paint color for a high-traffic space can feel like a big commitment. When you’re painting a large area, lighting is one of the most important factors to consider. Additionally, factoring in the surrounding colors is another important factor if you have an open-concept space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Garden Furniture#Citrus Trees#Outdoor Decor#Bradstone Carpet Stones#Oxford
The Independent

How to have an eco-friendly Bonfire Night

Following cancellations of all major firework displays last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bonfire Night is coming back with a bang on Friday 5 November, with pyrotechnic shows planned throughout the UK.People are also able to let off rockets, light bonfires or burn straw replicas of Guy Fawkes in their own back gardens to celebrate.But while the annual night of frivolity has been celebrated for centuries ever since Fawkes’ plot to blow up the House of Lords was foiled, it has been criticised on countless occasions due to the detrimental impact that it has on the environment.This is because...
ENVIRONMENT
goodhousekeeping.com

5 ways to create a cosy living room you’ll want to hibernate in

Whatever you like to call it — hygge, lagom, pyt or friluftsliv — as the weather turns colder and nights begin to draw in, we naturally want to hunker down on comfortable sofas surrounded by layers of soft throws and soothing lighting. To help you create the ultimate cosy living...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Telegraph

Nicholas Coleridge: How I created Britain's grandest garden shed

I remember precisely why I first had the urge to commission a folly. My family had been renting Landmark Trust turrets and follies for many summer holidays, all over the country, and each time I thought: ‘I wish this was mine.’ There is something deeply satisfying about sitting in an ornamental building of architectural merit; it lifts the spirits.
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

An easy and delicious feast to make for Bonfire Night 2021

This coming week, for Bonfire Night, I’ll be packing friends and family on to my tiny London terrace to watch fireworks light up the city skyline – and to tuck into a delicious dinner. I’ve designed a menu that’s very simple to put together and can be scaled up easily. On cold evenings, my warm tear-and-share bread rolls, filled with oozing cheese, are unbeatable.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
architectureartdesigns.com

Magical Ideas For Stairs Decor This Christmas

Do you live in a flat and the only staircase you see every day is the one in the neighborhood community? Do not hurry! You can take advantage of the ideas to dress any corner of the house. A path of candles or lanterns can illuminate the hall, some of the Christmas garlands that you will find in our gallery can become a very original table runner, or decorate the mantelpiece, the sill of a special window, or the furniture. of the hall. Imagination to power, it’s Christmas! The most magical time of the year where (almost) anything is possible.
HOME & GARDEN
The Tab

A last minute student’s guide to Bonfire Night

It may have only been four days since your last night out at Halloween, but this weekend bonfire night is back. With some of the city’s biggest displays at City Stadium and Saltwell Park cancelled, many students aren’t sure where to get their fix, but rest assured there’s still plenty of displays lighting up the skies.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
moneyweek.com

Three spooky stays for Halloween – and one for Bonfire Night

Glamis Castle in Angus was once the talk of the courts of Europe due to its supposed “dark and terrible secret”, says Sean Murphy in Scotland’s Daily Record. For in addition to the usual array of ghosts and ghouls haunting the childhood home of the late Queen Mother, there was also said to lurk a “monster”. Numerous accounts of the Monster of Glamis were written at the turn of the last century, speaking of a secret chamber, wherein resided the “monstrous heir” of the 12th Earl of Strathmore. The unnamed Bowes-Lyon child was recorded as having died on the day of his birth, but many believed he actually survived, hidden away from sight. “If you could even guess the nature of this castle’s secret,” the 13th Earl reportedly once said, “you would get down on your knees and thank God it was not yours.” From £1,390 for two nights at Glamis House, which sleeps 12, glamis-castle.co.uk.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS: How Disney World Decorates for the Holidays in Just ONE Night!

It’s November 1st, and that means that holiday and Christmas decorations have ALREADY begun arriving in the parks!. In fact, this morning we spotted the famous Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom, which is seriously impressive considering the park was decked out for Halloween yesterday! So how do they do it all overnight? Well, we’ve got some photos that may explain things a little better.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Decorating for Two, Then Decorating for One: How I Created a New Home After Loss

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. November is Family Month on Apartment Therapy! We’re sharing stories all month about families — whether that’s partners, kids, roommates, parents, pets, or plants — from improving your daily relationships or going home for the holidays. Head over here to see them all!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodhousekeeping.com

30+ bonfire night food ideas to keep you feeling warm inside

If you're heading to your local fireworks display or staying at home with some sparklers in the garden, try some of these recipes for a treat this Bonfire Night. Whether you're after a huge one-pot, like a warming sausage and baked bean casserole, or something simple like a melting camembert fondue, we've got you covered.
RECIPES
The Independent

Bonfire night: How to keep your pets calm during fireworks

Firework displays were largely called off last year during Diwali and Bonfire Night due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many events are planning to go ahead this year.While the spectacles are enjoyed by people across the UK, our furry friends often find the loud bangs and sudden flashes of light stressful and scary, which could lead to anxiety or running away.Research published by The Kennel Club last month showed that the number of dogs that go missing in the UK doubles during fireworks season, which usually falls in the first week of November.Eight in 10 owners say they notice a...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy