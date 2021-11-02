CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ban fishing in Jersey waters if situation does not improve – fisherman

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IinZK_0ckKX06t00

Fishermen in Jersey could demand a total ban on fishing in huge swathes of the island’s waters amid the ongoing row with France and red tape following Brexit, it is claimed.

One boat skipper said the island’s government should shut large areas off the coast to all fishing boats – including Jersey’s – if the situation does not improve.

Jersey’s fishing community is facing uncertainty despite French president Emmanuel Macron stepping back from threats to block British boats from landing their catches in French ports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6jg9_0ckKX06t00
Fisherman Phil Channing unloads his catch of scallops at the harbour in St Helier (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Despite the reprieve, the island’s fishermen have been warned not to try to bring their shellfish over to France for the next few days, the PA news agency understands.

Further talks between France and the UK are expected on Thursday as the post-Brexit dispute continues.

It comes as Jersey’s minister for external relations called on France to remove its threats of retaliation altogether.

Skipper Phil Channing, who has fished out of Jersey for 48 years, said the current situation following Brexit was “absolutely disgusting” and is driving fishermen out of the industry.

He told the PA news agency: “The whole situation’s so unfair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgPWk_0ckKX06t00
The UK will not ‘roll over’ in the face of ‘unreasonable’ threats from French president Emmanuel Macron over the post-Brexit fishing row, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

“One of my mates, he’s been doing it 40 years – he’s thrown in the towel.”

Mr Channing, who owns the 20ft Vanden Plas fishing boat, spoke after bringing in about 300kg of scallops on Tuesday afternoon with his son.

The shellfish were hoisted up to the quayside and handed over to local exporters ready for sale.

Mr Channing spoke of the difficulties faced by the island’s fishermen who can no longer take catch straight into France’s ports like their French counterparts, instead having to go via Jersey for checks.

He told PA that the Jersey government has the power to ban fishing in its waters between three and 12 miles offshore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NamPT_0ckKX06t00
Director of Aqua Mar fisheries in Jersey, Nathalie Porritt, prints a closed sign to let any fishermen know she is winding down trading ahead of political talks (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

He added: “We have all got together and said if they don’t start being fair we are going to call on the Government to do it – close the whole fishery down.

“We can’t land them there (in France) anyway”.

He said the additional hassle following Brexit is a “total nightmare” and has roughly halved his output.

Mr Channing added that he would “like to see England take us over to be honest”, in reference to the fishing fleet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geaUS_0ckKX06t00
Fishing boats remain in the harbour at St Helier, Jersey, as fishermen and fisheries on the island wind down trading ahead of political talks and slowly ease off fishing (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The last four generations of Mr Channing’s family have been fishermen, including his son, father and grandfather.

But he added: “I don’t think there will be a fifth.

“It’s pretty sad, the whole affair.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Jersey’s minister for external relations welcomed the continued talks but called on France to remove threats of retaliation altogether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2tsr_0ckKX06t00
Red tape following Brexit has also been blamed (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

He told PA: “We agree that we should sit down and continue to look at the evidence, but it would be far better, and we call upon the French, to remove those threats altogether and so that they wouldn’t implementing counter-measures.

“Because at the end of the day it’s in the interests of the Jersey fishing community, it’s in the interests of the Norman fishing community, and it’s in the interests of the Breton fishing community that Jersey’s waters are managed in a sustainable fashion for the future.

“It’s in their best long-term economic interests not that we just issue licences because there’s a political will, and somebody would like a licence, but that they meet the terms of the trade deal.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

A Normandy fisherman has spoken of his fears for the future amid the political spat over fishing rights between France and the UK. Hermann Outrequin said he felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent so he could have time for his newborn son.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Fishing row: Jersey fishermen could be offered financial help

Financial help could be offered to Jersey fishermen if threats from France to prevent boats landing their catches go ahead in a row over fishing rights. President Emmanuel Macron called off plans to block French ports and disrupt Jersey's electricity supply just before the midnight deadline ran out. He told...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
BBC

Fishing row: Jersey fishermen want fishing areas closed

The Jersey Fishermen's Association (JFA) has called on the government to close its fishing areas to all vessels. The group wants several of the fisheries closed for six weeks and demanded the declassification of its waters be removed. It comes as tensions rose in the past week over rights of...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Jersey offers 162 fishing licences after French ultimatum

Jersey has offered fishing licences to 162 French vessels after an ultimatum was issued by France. France was angered by a decision from the UK and Jersey in September to deny fishing licences to dozens of French boats. France said on Wednesday if there was no agreement by 2 November...
FRANCE
Taylor Daily Press

Science advises ban on eel fishing: ‘very strict’ | interior

“Worrying,” says SGP MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen. But: “a blanket ban is a very strict measure.” Dutch eel fishermen think so, too. They are determined to keep hunting. They say it’s not bad at all. The frightening images of unemployed eel fishermen, ships on a chain and a blank consumer plate...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Boats#Jersey#Fishing Industry#Fishing Fleet#French#British
newschain

Ministers to meet water bosses as crunch vote on sewage looms

Ministers will tell water company bosses they need to do more to prevent raw sewage being dumped into rivers and the sea as MPs prepare to vote on the issue. The Government hopes proposals to legally require water firms to make a “progressive reduction” in dumping raw sewage into waterways will finally allow flagship legislation to clear Parliament.
POLITICS
newschain

Emile Smith Rowe effort enough as Arsenal edge victory over 10-man Watford

Arsenal go into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe hit the only goal of the game to see off 10-man Watford. Smith Rowe has hit three in his last three league games and has five in eight across all competitions with his second-half strike here enough to earn a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Juraj Kucka sent of for the visitors late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chantry House charting King George path after winning reappearance

Chantry House had no trouble disposing of sole rival The Big Breakaway to make a successful seasonal reappearance in the John O’Leary Memorial Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown. The seven-year-old, a dual Grade One winner last season, looks set to head for the major staying prizes after putting in...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
newschain

Oxford and Bristol Rovers play out entertaining draw

Antony Evans converted a penalty three minutes from time, after James Hanson had fouled Aaron Collins, to earn League Two Bristol Rovers a replay against League One Oxford. Ex-Rovers centre forward Matty Taylor scored one and made one against his old club – and also hit the bar and the post in the entertaining 2-2 draw at the Kassam Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Neil Robertson edges through in Milton Keynes

Neil Robertson survived a nightmare start to the final session to hand John Higgins more final-frame agony and win the English Open title in Milton Keynes. For the second final in succession Higgins lost the last three frames after suffering an identical 9-8 loss in last month’s Northern Ireland Open final against Mark Allen.
SPORTS
newschain

Joey Barton happy as Bristol Rovers earn a replay

Boss Joey Barton felt his League Two Bristol Rovers deserved their 2-2 draw at Oxford after Antony Evans’ 87th-minute penalty earned a replay. Taylor converted after late substitute Jamie Hanson fouled Aaron Collins. Matty Taylor had put the U’s in front in the 11th minute but Sam Finley levelled in...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy