CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Deadline to use £100 high street card extended until December 14

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7g38_0ckKWHmW00

The deadline to use the £100 high street voucher scheme card is to be extended until the middle of December, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced.

Under the stimulus scheme all those aged over 18 in Northern Ireland are eligible for a £100 pre-paid card to spend with the aim of supporting local businesses, which have been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It had originally been intended that the card would be valid until November 30.

But announcing the extension, Mr Lyons told the Assembly: “It remains the case that most people have four weeks to spend their card, but I recognise that this will not be the case for everyone.

“Therefore, in order to offer these applicants a fair timescale to use their card, I can today announce that I am extending the deadline to use the Spend Local cards by two weeks – from November 30 to December 14.”

The Assembly can be assured that we are applying maximum flexibility on the information that can be provided to confirm they are eligible for a Spend Local card

Mr Lyons told MLAs that there were 160,000 people who had applied for the scheme whose personal details could not be verified by databases.

He said: “None of these applicants have been rejected and every one of them has been given an opportunity to submit evidence that they live in Northern Ireland and are over 18 years old.

“The Assembly can be assured that we are applying maximum flexibility on the information that can be provided to confirm they are eligible for a Spend Local card.”

He said that it looked as if around 98% of the people whose details could not be verified would get their application approved.

He also rejected accusations that there was any sexual discrimination within the scheme against women whose maiden name on their birth certificate was different from their married name.

He said: “I have taken early and decisive action to address this issue, and can now assure members that applicants will not be facing this issue.”

The minister added: “To date, over 1.024 million cards have been dispatched, over 580,000 of these have been activated.

“Over £26.5m has now been injected into our local economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERaLN_0ckKWHmW00
Gordon Lyons launched the high street stimulus scheme earlier this year (Department for Economy/PA) (PA Media)

“These are quite remarkable statistics and, while it is still early days, I think it is fair to say the process of recovery on our high streets is now under way.

“By the end of this week, cards will have been dispatched to at least 95% of applicants that we have been able to match on the information held on the databases.

“And by the middle of next week, cards will have been dispatched to all those verified to date.

The objective of the high street scheme is to stimulate recovery in our local businesses by encouraging increased spending rather than online

The minister said that in order to maximise the benefit to local businesses including retail, hospitality and service sectors, everyone should spend the full £100 on their card.

He said: “For anyone who has any balance left on their card, no matter how small, my message is: please go out and spend it locally. Buy a coffee, a breakfast, a newspaper or magazine, or even a small present for someone this Christmas.

“The objective of the high street scheme is to stimulate recovery in our local businesses by encouraging increased spending (locally) rather than online.

“By extending the deadline to use the Spend Local card, we can encourage more people to purchase Christmas presents, Christmas decorations and even food for Christmas dinner in their local area rather than online.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ministers to meet water bosses as crunch vote on sewage looms

Ministers will tell water company bosses they need to do more to prevent raw sewage being dumped into rivers and the sea as MPs prepare to vote on the issue. The Government hopes proposals to legally require water firms to make a “progressive reduction” in dumping raw sewage into waterways will finally allow flagship legislation to clear Parliament.
POLITICS
BBC

Spend Local: Investigation after high street voucher cards rejected

An investigation has been launched after a "small number" of high street voucher cards were declined when people tried to pay with them. Stormont's Department for the Economy said it was trying to find out what had gone wrong. The department said there was no indication the transactions were declined...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Lyons
newschain

Emile Smith Rowe effort enough as Arsenal edge victory over 10-man Watford

Arsenal go into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe hit the only goal of the game to see off 10-man Watford. Smith Rowe has hit three in his last three league games and has five in eight across all competitions with his second-half strike here enough to earn a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Juraj Kucka sent of for the visitors late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Venus and Serena: Watching King Richard was a surreal experience

Serena and Venus Williams described as “surreal” the depiction of their journey to tennis stardom in a major new film featuring Will Smith. Smith stars as Richard Williams, who, despite having no background in the sport and very limited financial resources, guided his daughters to unprecedented success. The Williams family...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Street#Sex Discrimination#Assembly#Spend Local
newschain

Chantry House charting King George path after winning reappearance

Chantry House had no trouble disposing of sole rival The Big Breakaway to make a successful seasonal reappearance in the John O’Leary Memorial Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown. The seven-year-old, a dual Grade One winner last season, looks set to head for the major staying prizes after putting in...
SPORTS
newschain

Novak Djokovic claims Paris Masters with victory over Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic gained a measure of revenge for the crushing of his Grand Slam dreams by defeating Daniil Medvedev to win the Rolex Paris Masters. The world number one was back in match action this week for the first time since falling one victory short of claiming all four slam titles in a year when he was beaten by Medvedev in the US Open final in September.
TENNIS
newschain

Shrewsbury come from behind to earn comfortable FA Cup victory

Shrewsbury came from behind at non-league Stratford to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 5-1 win. The Bards made the perfect start, taking the lead against their League One visitors after just five minutes. A well-worked free-kick was played inside by skipper Will Grocott who collected the return ball from Ash Sammons before placing it beneath keeper Harry Burgoyne.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
newschain

Protektorat has Paddy Power Gold Cup in sights

Ante-post favourite Protektorat is reported to be firmly on course for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham. The six-year-old has illustrious connections, owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson together with John and Lisa Hales and Ged Mason – and trainer Dan Skelton could hardly be happier with his contender, who was a Grade One winner when last seen at the Aintree Grand National meeting.
SPORTS
newschain

West Ham up to third as they end Liverpool’s long unbeaten run

West Ham leapfrogged Liverpool into third and denied Jurgen Klopp’s side a piece of club history with a stunning 3-2 victory. Liverpool arrived at the London Stadium knowing that if they avoided defeat they would extend their unbeaten run to 26 matches, beating the club’s all-time record set by Bob Paisley’s team in 1982.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy