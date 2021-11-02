CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

'Quiet' morning; Somerset also has 3,200 mail-ins to tally

By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpdP1_0ckKW1k900

SOMERSET – Polls in Somerset County seemed to be getting off to a quiet start Tuesday, according to Somerset County Election Director Tina Pritts.

But all of the nearly 60 polling stations across the county opened on time at 7 a.m., she said.

"I'm expecting some bigger turnouts in some communities, with the races we have. But so far, from the few polling stations I've talked to, it sounds like the turnout has been low so far," Pritts said, just after 11 a.m.

Somerset County received 3,200 mail-in ballots.

That's a fraction of the 9,700 received during the record-setting 2020 Presidential Election. But Pritts noted it shows people are embracing the option.

Before the change – back in 2019 or earlier – there might have only been 1,000 mail-ins," she said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset, PA
Government
Somerset County, PA
Elections
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Somerset County, PA
CNN

Biden seeks rebound as he basks in huge political victory

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's soon-to-be-signed $1 trillion infrastructure legislation is a direly needed political win and a vindication of his entire creed of politics. But on its own, it is unlikely to rescue a wobbling presidency as midterm elections loom. If ever a President needed a break, it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
4K+
Followers
332
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy