'Quiet' morning; Somerset also has 3,200 mail-ins to tally

SOMERSET – Polls in Somerset County seemed to be getting off to a quiet start Tuesday, according to Somerset County Election Director Tina Pritts.

But all of the nearly 60 polling stations across the county opened on time at 7 a.m., she said.

"I'm expecting some bigger turnouts in some communities, with the races we have. But so far, from the few polling stations I've talked to, it sounds like the turnout has been low so far," Pritts said, just after 11 a.m.

Somerset County received 3,200 mail-in ballots.

That's a fraction of the 9,700 received during the record-setting 2020 Presidential Election. But Pritts noted it shows people are embracing the option.

Before the change – back in 2019 or earlier – there might have only been 1,000 mail-ins," she said.