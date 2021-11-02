CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aminé is One GORE-TEX Away From an Arc'teryx Sponsorship

By Sam Cole
Highsnobiety
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAminé has been showing Arc'teryx some serious love – from his music videos to candid shots, the star has been seen sporting past season insulation and shell jackets, as well as the newly introduced System_A line. Although seen sporting the performance brand on stage and in the streets, the...

Highsnobiety

Noon Goons Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, Lookbook

The Noon Goons Spring/Summer '22 collection is set to drop February of 2022. Until then be sure to check out the Fall/Winter '21 Collection going live this Tuesday, November 9th at www.noongoons.com and select retailers worldwide. Brand: Noon Goons. Season: Spring/Summer 2022. Release Date: Early 2022. Buy: Highsnobiety Shop. Editor's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

adidas Gives The Forum Hi A GORE-TEX Upgrade

2021 is, in no uncertain terms, the year of the adidas Forum. And to prepare the shoe for the Winter ahead, the brand is giving it a utility-packed, GORE-TEX upgrade. Unlike recent collaborations, the silhouette is entirely remodeled. It’s more accurate to say the shoe is reminiscent of a boot — especially amphibious icons like the the duck boot. But beyond the toe, the construction shifts more into a sneaker, its treated mesh, leather, and suede panels still reminiscent of the original. However, the strap and sole are partially tweaked: the former proffers a more utilitarian feel with its logo-bereft webbing and buckles, while the latter adds just a bit more protection around the heel. The Three Stripes are also removed in favor of a orange adidas text.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Moncler x HOKA ONE ONE Mafate Speed 2: Official Release Info

What We’re Saying: Moncler x HOKA ONE ONE is a collaboration we didn’t see coming, which is what makes it so brilliant. The collaboration sees two giants in their respective spaces meet and create a product that makes sense. It’s exactly how sportswear and luxury should coexist. HOKA’s running know-how matches up well with Moncler’s luxury outdoor aesthetic, resulting in one of the must-cop collabs of the season.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Nike ACG Mountain Fly GORE-TEX in "Clay Green"

Initially released in 2020, ACG’s Mountain Fly makes a return in a high-cut frame shaped with GORE-TEX fabric and a “Clay Green” colorway in preparation for those winter treks. The All Conditions Gear sub-label last unveiled low-cut editions of the silhouette in “Flash Crimson” and “Brown Basalt” following its initial return in “Fossil Stone” and “Anthracite.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gore Tex#Down Jacket#Instagram Alpha Sv
Highsnobiety

Vagabond Shoemakers Go Full Fall With Its Latest Collection

The newest Vagabond drop has all the leather goods to capitalize on peak autumnal vibes. Think: Donna Tartt’s The Secret History, dark academia, ochre leaves on a crisp fall day. Since the ‘70s, Vagabond has been serving up sharp and slick footwear options for the style-conscious. The new FW21 collection...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jil Sander x Arc’teryx FW21 Is Rumored To Be Dropping This Month

When it was announced late last year that Jil Sander would be linking up with Arc’teryx for Fall/Winter 2021, rumors began to circulate around the world of fashion as to what the pair’s debut collaboration could look like. Eleven months on and the wait could almost be over, with the sportswear-infused capsule reportedly set to be dropping later this month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Warm Coats, Cold Fits: afterlabel Gets Styled

The world of outerwear is complicated, to say the least. While wearing the perfect coat is a joy that’s hard to match, finding the perfect coat is quite the opposite. There’s a lot to consider: you want something that caters to style as well as substance, of course, but you probably also want something that turns a head or two and sets you apart from the crowd. Often, that means finding a burgeoning label that’s bringing something fresh to the table. Case in point: afterlabel.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Cav Empt Debuts Original Sneaker Design

Price: ¥33,000 (about $290) Editor's Notes: Toby Feltwell and Sk8thing's upstart Cav Empt collective has retreated into itself since its heyday a half-decade ago but that doesn't mean that it's done doin' stuff. Instead, the Japanese brand caters to a core audience of fans who get the brand's wearable social commentary.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Our Collection with Moncler Just Dropped, See the Collaborators Here

Buy: Online at Highsnobiety Shop, and in-person at Moncler pop-ups in London, Seoul, Shanghai, and New York. Check out the dates and addresses below. Editor’s Notes: Moncler's House of Genius just dropped. With a curated selection of products chosen by Highsnobiety's very own David Fischer, this release is one close to our heart.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Satisfy & 'Runner's World' Drop NFT Collection

Satisfy's next forward-looking initiative takes the brand into the nebulous realm of NFTs, organically introducing the collectible conceit to its audience through an extension of the recent Satisfy x Runners World collaboration. So often, the tech is heralded as some kind of brave new frontier for artistic expression when, really,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

If You’re Not Customizing Your Arc’teryx Are You Even Gorp?

Artists have found a new favorite canvas for their work in Arc'teryx shell jackets, because why not?. These feelings are particularly resonant when it comes to sneakers. It doesn't matter who you ask; everyone has a dream colorway, which is why footwear has been such a popular canvas for artists and customizers over the years. Industry giants like Nike and New Balance have also tapped into this, offering custom builds via platforms like Nike By You (formally known as NikeiD).
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

New Balance Finally Has a Competitor to Nike’s AF1

If you read the title and immediately thought of the New Balance 990, I’m sorry to have to disappoint you. While it is correct that the 990 is New Balance’s most popular sneaker and the ultimate “blend-in” style, and the same can be said about the Nike Air Force 1, they are not really competitors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Highsnobiety

Stone Island Shadow Project FW21 Chapter 2: Release Info

If you've found yourself clamoring for a dose of color as we wind into fall, Stone Island Shadow Project's second release of Fall/Winter 2021 has you covered. It's well understood that Stone Island excels when it comes to Fall/Winter, thanks to its outerwear expertise. Through meticulous research, experimentation, and development, the brand has put itself at the forefront of technical apparel, leading the pack in some regards.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Chloë Sevigny Fronts Marc Jacobs Resort 2021 Campaign

Marc Jacobs is ringing in Resort season with New York City's eternal it-girl, Chloë Sevigny. The designer's latest campaign sees the actor and '90s style icon take over Jacobs' SoHo headquarters, a playground of photo-ops. Clad in Marc Jacobs signatures like the Tote Bag and platform Kiki boot, Sevigny transforms...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Nike Blazer Mid' 77 Jumbo: Release Date, Info, Price

Price: £99.95 (approx. $135) Editor's Notes: Sometimes I wonder if Nike is lurking on Reddit forums, scrolling through Instagram comments, or sweeping quote tweets before choosing how they strategize their next round of sneaker releases. I doubt it's totally outside the realm of possibility, and when they drop silhouettes like these (which I've dubbed not-so-distant cousins to the Off-White™ Blazer) it seems pretty likely.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Moncler House of Genius x ABC Is Updating Our Campus Style

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop, and in-person at Moncler pop-ups in London, Seoul, Shanghai, and New York. Check out the dates and addresses below. Editor’s Notes: As part of its House of Genius project, curated by David Fischer, Moncler has teamed up with Advisory Board Crystals for an exclusive drop. As we've come to expect from ABC, the collection features standout sweats that are anything but basic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Vollebak's Mars Jacket & Pants Outdress 'Dune's Costumes

Whenever futuristic brand Vollebak drops something new, it's all or nothing. Twin brothers Nick and Steve Tidball's brand constantly pushes the boundaries of textile development and fashion design in the name of the future. For those unaware, Vollebak strives to create futuristic clothing through the lens of adventure sports. Owned...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

