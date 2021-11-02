Aminé is One GORE-TEX Away From an Arc'teryx Sponsorship

2021 is, in no uncertain terms, the year of the adidas Forum. And to prepare the shoe for the Winter ahead, the brand is giving it a utility-packed, GORE-TEX upgrade. Unlike recent collaborations, the silhouette is entirely remodeled. It’s more accurate to say the shoe is reminiscent of a boot — especially amphibious icons like the the duck boot. But beyond the toe, the construction shifts more into a sneaker, its treated mesh, leather, and suede panels still reminiscent of the original. However, the strap and sole are partially tweaked: the former proffers a more utilitarian feel with its logo-bereft webbing and buckles, while the latter adds just a bit more protection around the heel. The Three Stripes are also removed in favor of a orange adidas text.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO