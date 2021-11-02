CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency As Rebels Advance

By Robbie COREY-BOULET
 5 days ago
Ethiopia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered residents of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were heading for the capital. UN chief Antonio Guterres meanwhile joined international calls for an end to the fighting. The measures came after...

AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
arcamax.com

Thousands demonstrate in Ethiopia against rebels, interference

Tens of thousands of residents of Addis Ababa took to the streets on Sunday to denounce rebel forces that have threatened to march on Ethiopia’s capital city and to reject foreign involvement in the country’s civil war. Speaking at the rally, the city’s Mayor, Adanech Abebe, accused the Tigray People’s...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Pope decries Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis, urges dialogue

Pope Francis on Sunday decried the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and pressed for dialogue to prevail over the protracted war. The pontiff in his traditional appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square said he was following the news with “worry” from the Horn of Africa particularly from Ethiopia, “shaken by a conflict that has dragged on for more than a year and has caused numerous victims and a grave humanitarian crisis.”The war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has killed thousands of people and displaced millions and left many struggling with severe hunger. “I invite everyone to...
WORLD
IBTimes

UN Envoy Visits Tigray, Pleads For Humanitarian Access

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian...
UNITED NATIONS
IBTimes

Ethiopia PM Urges 'Sacrifices' To Save Country

Ethiopia must be ready to make "sacrifices" to "salvage" the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Saturday, as fighting in the north intensifies between government forces and Tigrayan rebels who threaten to advance on the capital. His announcement came a day after nine rebel groups said they would join forces...
POLITICS
IBTimes

US Orders Diplomats Out Of Ethiopia As Rebels Approach Capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in...
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
POLITICS
AFP

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."
POLITICS
United Nations
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: U.S., Indonesia urge Myanmar army to end violence

GLASGOW — U.S. President Joe Biden and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo called on Myanmar’s military to release political prisoners and halt all violence during a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Watch their remarks in the player above. The White House said the two...
WORLD
Sand Hills Express

Ethiopia leader asks citizens to defend government as rebels advance

Johannesburg — It’s been nearly one year since Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country’s northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy’s standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
POLITICS
AFP

Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an "assassination attempt" in which an explosives-packed drone hit his Baghdad residence early Sunday, a new escalation in the country's post-election turmoil. US President Joe Biden condemned the "terrorist attack" and said he was "relieved" Kadhemi was not injured, while Iraqi President Barham Saleh said it was an attempted "coup against the constitutional system". The attack has not been claimed by any group. Kadhemi, 54, and in power since May 2020, appealed for "calm and restraint" before chairing a meeting at his office in the high-security Baghdad Green Zone, where the overnight attack took place.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Libya's presidential council suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties Saturday days before an international conference is to make a new push to restore stability to the war-battered nation. The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel. The El-Marsad news website, which is close to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, said that the council accused her of taking foreign policy decisions without consulting it. A decree from the council said its vice chairman Abdullah Allafi would head a commission of inquiry that would report its findings within 14 days.
WORLD
