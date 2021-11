PONCHATOULA, La. — The family of a bus driver in Ponchatoula is asking for help after the driver's face was crushed by a school bus while he was doing tire repairs. Derrick "Dink" Graves was working on a bus Monday when the jack stand he was using gave out, causing the bus to fall on his head, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his recovery efforts by Amy Graves.

