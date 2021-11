Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman was recently caught speeding - 108 mph. A state trooper stopped 38-year-old I’Osha Gray on I-90 in rural Olmsted County around 9:00 am Oct. 25. The speed limit in the area is 70 mph. According to the citation, Gray told the trooper she had a young child at home who was being watched by an older child who left to go to school. She said she was “rushing back home to care for the child.”

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO