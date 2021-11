YORK, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a search of a residence in York led police to finding over $71,000 in drugs, cash, and a gun. Dominique Hightower, 23, and Saquana Layer, 31, were both charged with four counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver and four counts of Criminal Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Deliver for their role in the incident.

YORK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO