Dillian Whyte has called on Tyson Fury to stick to his word and hand him a shot at the WBC title after a shoulder injury ruled him out of his scheduled clash with Otto Wallin. Whyte was supposed to defend his WBC interim title against Wallin at O2 Arena in London on Saturday night but was forced to withdraw after sustaining shoulder damage during training camp. The fight was cancelled — not postponed — and Whyte admits he has no intention of rearranging his showdown with the Swedish heavyweight. Instead, the native of London's Brixton district will look to capitalize on his lofty status with the WBC who looks set to name Whyte the mandatory challenger to Fury's belt.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO