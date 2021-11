The newly-revised electric vehicle incentive program, which is a part of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, could officially spell the end of the combustion engine era in the American automotive industry. The new EV tax credit breakdown could award as much as $12,500 for an EV purchase, but that’s not the best part. As the EV industry continues to embrace new vehicle styles and expand to more consumers, the language in the bill reflects new body types and supports domestic manufacturing. Additionally, vehicles purchased from a unionized plant will provide an extra $4,500, with $500 more if US-produced batteries are used in the car.

