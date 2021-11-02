CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazmat team responds to box truck crash on Spring Run Rd.

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of Spring Run Road in Chesterfield County will be shut down for a brief period of time following an earlier accident.

Chesterfield County Police say a hazardous materials team responded to Spring Run Rd. around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a motor vehicle accident.

A box truck ended up tipped on its side, spilling fertilizer onto the roadway.

Spring Run Rd. from Third Branch Drive to Millhouse Drive was closed for a while as crews cleaned up the accident. That stretch of road has since reopened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

