Cassel Vineyards of Hershey just finished its 10th harvest since opening the tasting room in 2012. The family-owned and run winery in Dauphin County planted its first acre of vines in 2008. Since then, that acreage has more than quadrupled, with around 4,000 vines bearing Cabernet Franc, Vidal Blanc, Chardonnay, Concord, Chambourcin and Traminette grapes.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO