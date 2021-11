“No global problem has ever been more exaggerated than climate change,” warns Michael Shellenberger at UnHerd. “In Europe, emissions in 2020 were 26% below 1990 levels. In the United States, emissions in 2020 were 22% below 2005 levels.” The result will be “a much smaller increase in global average temperatures” than predicted. “Temperatures are likely to rise just 2.5-3°C above pre-industrial levels,” a far cry from the “apocalyptic predictions of 6°C, made just a decade ago. A 3°C increase is hardly an existential threat to humanity.” So all the climate alarmism? It is the new “alternative religion for supposedly secular people, providing many of the same psychological benefits as traditional faith.”

