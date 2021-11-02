CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of...

Reuters

Taiwan to boost reserve training amid China tension

TAIPEI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the island Beijing has not ruled out taking by force. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which...
POLITICS
Reuters

Blinken and Wang warn against fuelling Taiwan tensions

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi locked horns over Taiwan on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit on Sunday, trading warnings against moves that could further escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait. In an hour-long meeting in...
FOREIGN POLICY
Times Daily

Moldova turns to Poland for gas amid tensions with Russia

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova has turned to a non-Russian natural gas supplier for the first time as the former Soviet republic seeks to avert a looming gas shortage this winter after failing to renew a long-term supply contract with Moscow. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Milorad Dodik
NEWS10 ABC

India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) from an island off its east coast amid rising border tensions with China. The successful launch on Wednesday was in line with “India’s policy to have credible minimum deterrence that...
INDIA
NewsTimes

India slams China's new boundary law amid border tensions

NEW DELHI (AP) — India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas.
INDIA
US News and World Report

EU, U.S. Working to Defuse Political Tensions in Bosnia

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States are working with Bosnian officials to try to solve a nagging political crisis, and to assist in drafting necessary electoral changes, their representatives said on Friday. The work of Bosnia's state institutions has been blocked by the Bosnian Serbs since...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

UN Extends EU Force in Bosnia, Blocks Top Global Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council agreed unanimously Wednesday to extend the mandate of the European Union military force in Bosnia, voting after Russia blocked members from hearing a warning from the top international official in Bosnia that the war-scarred Balkan nation faces an “existential threat” from separatist actions by Bosnia Serbs.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Bosnia's Peace Deal at Risk of Unravelling - Envoy Warns the U.N

SARAJEVO (Reuters) -The U.S.-sponsored peace deal that ended war in Bosnia in the 1990s is at risk of unravelling unless the international community takes measures to stop Serb separatists, a peace envoy warned in a report to the United Nations seen by Reuters on Tuesday. In his first report in...
WORLD
Las Vegas Herald

Bosnia facing serious existential threat, sasy UN envoy

SARAJEVO, Bosnia: Bosnia could face its most serious "existential threat of the post-war period" if the international community does not counter the separatist actions of Bosnian Serbs, according to United Nations High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt. Schmidt's warning was scheduled to be presented during a briefing to...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Bosnia’s disintegration would affect entire region, says peace envoy

BERLIN (Reuters) -If a multi-ethnic Bosnia is pushed towards disintegration, that will inevitably have an impact on other unresolved conflicts in the Western Balkans such as that between Serbia and Kosovo, Bosnia’s peace envoy told Reuters on Saturday. German politician Christian Schmidt, who is international High Representative in Bosnia, said...
POLITICS
AFP

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Libya's presidential council suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties Saturday days before an international conference is to make a new push to restore stability to the war-battered nation. The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel. The El-Marsad news website, which is close to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, said that the council accused her of taking foreign policy decisions without consulting it. A decree from the council said its vice chairman Abdullah Allafi would head a commission of inquiry that would report its findings within 14 days.
WORLD
Europe
Washington Examiner

Is Germany allied to NATO or to Russia?

Serious question: Is Germany more an ally of Vladimir Putin or of NATO?. We know where Germany's loyalties rest when it comes to China: Germany is Beijing's greatest ally in Europe . Still, the NATO versus Russia question would appear to have an easy answer: NATO. After all, Germany is one of NATO's 30 member states.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

UK carrier strike group intercepted 30+ armed Russian warplanes in 2 weeks

The United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group has seen dozens of interactions with Russian fighter jets and warships during its current deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The U.K.’s carrier group even recorded more than 30 intercepts of armed Russian fighters operating near the carrier group in a single two-week period.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Iraqi PM survives assassination attempt, ramping up tensions

BAGHDAD (AP) — Troops have deployed around Baghdad following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister. The attack significantly ramps up tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Al-Kadhimi was unharmed, but seven of his guards were injured, according to two Iraqi officials. The prime minister later appeared on Iraqi television, seated behind a desk in a white shirt, looking calm and composed. His left hand appeared to be wrapped in a bandage. There was no claim for the attack early Sunday, but suspicion immediately fell on Iran-backed militias who had been publicly attacking al-Kadhimi and issuing threats. They denied involvement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

