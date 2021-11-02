CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nancy Meyers To Receive USC’s Oakie Award For Comedy

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsAuV_0ckKRjC700

USC Comedy has named Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated filmmaker Nancy Meyers as the recipient of its 2021 Oakie Award for Exceptional Achievements in Film and Television Comedy.

The award will be presented at a virtual presentation on Sunday, November 14 at 4 p.m. PT, which is part of Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Masters of Comedy Lecture Series, and will include an in-depth conversation with Meyers, moderated by Only Murders in the Building ‘s Martin Short.

Meyers is the latest in a long line of Oakie Award recipients that includes Bill Hader, Kenya Barris, Steve Carell, James Burrows, Paul Feig, Mel Brooks, James L. Brooks, Judd Apatow, Lisa Kudrow, Barnet Kellman, David Isaacs, Phil Rosenthal, and Tim Story.

“Nancy Meyers is a visionary filmmaker who has touched the heart of audiences around the world for decades and we are honored to present her with USC Comedy’s 2021 Oakie Award,” said David Isaacs, Co-Chair of USC Comedy and Chair of the John Wells Division of Writing for Screen & Television. “ With iconic films such as Private Benjamin , What Women Want , Something’s Gotta Give , and many others, Meyers has used her distinctive voice to illuminate the humor inherent in the complexities of human experiences.

“The talent and insight exemplified by the breadth of her comedic work are an inspiration for our students,” Isaacs added. “We are very excited to welcome her to the School of Cinematic Arts and hear her reflect on her stunning career.”

Meyers is a writer, director and producer who has also been honored over the years with the WGA’s Laural Award for Screenwriting Achievement, the American Cinema Editors’ Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, the ShoWest Director of the Year Award and other accolades. Over the course of her 40-plus years in entertainment, she’s also written and directed such films as The Parent Trap , The Holiday , It’s Complicated and The Intern , producing additional titles including Irreconcilable Differences , Baby Boom , Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II , I Love Trouble and Home Again .

USC Comedy’s lecture series is put on with the support of the Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Charitable Foundation. To find out more about it and to register, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Rebecca Sugar, Marko Dješka Film ‘All Those Sensations In My Belly’ & USC Annenberg To Receive Women In Animation Diversity Awards

Women in Animation has set Rebecca Sugar, Marko Dješka’s short film All Those Sensations in my Belly and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative as the recipients of the fifth annual WIA Diversity Awards, which are being presented as part of Spark Animation 2021. The festival and conference kicked off yesterday and are running virtually this year through November 7, out of Vancouver, Canada. Awards were presented by WIA President Marge Dean in a taped presentation, which is now available for viewing online. Sugar, who helmed Steven Universe as the first non-male solo show runner at Cartoon Network after several years writing, storyboarding and...
MOVIES
Deadline

The Avenue Acquires Rights To CJ ENM’s Romantic Drama ‘Press Play’ Starring Lewis Pullman, Clara Rugaard, Danny Glover And Matt Walsh

The Avenue has claimed North American rights to Press Play, a romantic drama from Parasite producer CJ ENM, starring Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon franchise) and Matt Walsh (Veep), which it will release next year. The film picked up by Highland Film Group’s domestic distribution arm centers on a young woman (Rugaard) who has a chance to save the love of her life (Pullman) when she discovers that the mixtape they made together can transport her back in time. It marks the feature directorial debut of visual effects editor Greg Björkman, who teamed...
MOVIES
Deadline

A24 Lands Rights To Nicole Holofcener’s ‘Beth & Don’ Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus – AFM

In another big deal out of the American Film Market, A24 has landed domestic rights to Nicole Holofcener’s next film Beth & Don, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus set to star. The pic will be written and directed by Holofcener and will begin shooting in early 2022. UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the sale of the rights to A24. The film follows, Beth, a New York novelist who is in an unbelievably happy marriage to Don, who loves her and supports her in every way. One day, when Beth overhears him admitting that he hasn’t liked her writing in years, it threatens to undo all that’s good in their lives. The film will be produced by Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu and Louis-Dreyfus. Film Nation is handling international sales. The film reunites Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener after working on the Searchlight pic Enough Said. It also marks Louis-Dreyfus’ second film with A24 after recently wrapping production on Tuesday. Holofcener is repped by UTA and attorney Alan Wertheimer. Louis-Dreyfus is repped by CAA and attorney Jonathan West. Likely Story is repped by Craig Emanuel at Paul Hastings.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

From The Shawshank Redemption to Dexter, the many, many roles of Clancy Brown

Brown played Viking Lofgren, an inmate at a boys reform school who targets Sean Penn's Mick O'Brien. "I think they had cast a young man before me who was a devout Christian. His parents didn't like the jail rape that was going on in the movie. My character stood guard while Tweety, my fellow jail boss, (played by Robert Lee Rush, right of Brown in this photo), did the deed."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Story
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Nancy Meyers
Person
Paul Feig
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Phil Rosenthal
Person
James L. Brooks
Person
James Burrows
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Jack Oakie
Person
Mel Brooks
Showbiz411

In New D Movie Straight to Video, Bruce Willis Is Second-Billed to Former Soap Star Patrick Muldoon

The trashing of Bruce Willis’s legacy, whatever that was, continues apace. His latest is a D movie going straight to video and to airplanes called “Deadlocked.” Bruce, once the highest paid movie star in the world, now gets second billing to former soap star Patrick Muldoon. (Muldoon takes the place here of fill in the blank Frank Grillo, Chad Michael Murray, whatever younger failed soap star turned action hero is available. It’s the formula.)
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s Victoria Alonso to Receive Visionary Honor at Outfest Legacy Awards

Marvel Studios is often praised for its visionary output as a global leader in content, and now one of its own will be singled out with such a compliment. Marvel’s Victoria Alonso, president of physical and post-production, visual effects and animation production for Marvel Studios, has been selected to receive a Visionary Award at the Outfest Legacy Awards. The event will be held at the Academy Museum on Nov. 13 and is being presented by Cadillac and IMDb. Joining Alonso on the honoree lineup are Oscar-winning film company Neon, actor Robin de Jesús, actress and creator Rain Valdez and Outfest board...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Palm Springs Film Festival Kicks Off Awards Run With ‘Spencer’s Kristen Stewart

The Palm Springs International Film Awards said Friday that Kristen Stewart, who stars as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, will receive the Spotlight Award, Actress at its annual gala January 6 to kick off the Palm Springs Film Festival. The fest is returning to an in-person event after the pandemic waylaid the festival and gala last year (the annual awards were handed out, but the festival was canceled). PSIFF is set to run January 6-22, with the awards ceremony to take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center honoring the year’s best in film. Other awards will be rolled out...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Licorice Pizza’ First Reactions: PTA Is Back with ‘Incredible’ Debut Performance from Alana Haim

First screenings in Los Angeles have arrived for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” his 1970s-set coming-of-age film starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. The movie, his first since 2017’s “Phantom Thread,” is set to launch in limited release on November 26, before going wide on Christmas Day. So far, early word is positive for the film set in the San Fernando Valley, and co-starring Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie. Check out first reactions off Twitter below. Per distributor MGM, “‘Licorice Pizza’ is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globe#Only Murders#Usc Comedy#Co Chair#Usc Comedy And Chair#Wga
Deadline

Gravitas Acquires ‘Good Thief’, ‘Hurt’ And ‘The Reunion’; Indican Takes ‘La Sombra Del Gato’ & ‘The Eden Theory’; Dark Star Claims ‘King Car’; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to Lance Kawas’ thriller Good Thief, also claiming North American rights to Sonny Mallhi’s Hurt and Phil Harding’s The Reunion. The Red Arrow Studios company will release the first title on TVOD and digital platforms on November 30, with the second debuting in select theaters and on internet, cable, and satellite platforms on December 10, and the third arriving on all TVOD and digital platforms in February. Good Thief follows a pair of thieves (played by Peter Donahue and newcomer Shomari Giles) on the outskirts of Detroit who rob a neighborhood pawnbroker (Jimmy Doom)...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hello Sunshine And Jennifer Siebel Newsom Team On Documentary ‘Fair Play’

EXCLUSIVE: Hello Sunshine and Jennifer Siebel Newsom have partnered on a feature documentary, Fair Play, inspired by the New York Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky’s book Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (And More Life to Live). “It is ironic that the last frontier of equality is in the place closest to us — our homes. In the journey to fairness in my own relationship, I met countless couples throughout the country and the world facing the same issues,” said Rodsky. “In a time of so much pain in the world, it has been...
MOVIES
Deadline

In A Polarized World, Will The Future Of Cinema Be Alternate Takes?

At the exit to a gallery in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is a display of opinions about the future of cinema. For example: “THE FUTURE OF CINEMA IS INCLUSION NOT EXCLUSION” –Kimberly Steward                                                                          Film Executive Or: “THE FUTURE OF CINEMA IS A FUSION OF TECHNOLOGY AND IMAGINATION” –Thomas Duffield                                    ...
MOVIES
Deadline

Astroworld Festival Victim Can’t Be ID’d By Authorities, Ask Public’s Help

A large man believed to be in his 20s who died at the scene of the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Friday can’t be identified by authorities. The man, who weighed 498 pounds, was brought to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said. The unknown concertgoer was described as being in his early 20s, 6-foot-2, about 498 pounds, and having short black or dark brown wavy hair. He had a slight mustache with a noticeable goatee, officials said. A cause of death has not been released. At the time of his death, he was wearing size-11 white Nike sneakers. Authorities said about 25 people were taken to hospitals. Of those, 13 were still hospitalized on Saturday, officials said.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
Deadline

Travis Scott Issues New Video Statement On Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott, the rapper and organizer who attached his name to the Astroworld Festival in Houston, has spoken out again about the tragic incident that claimed eight people’s lives and injured hundreds. Scott gave his first on-camera statement in a video posted to his Instagram account late Saturday night. “I’m honestly just devastated,” Scott said, rubbing his forehead. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.” A stampede toward the front of the stage occurred during Scott’s set at the festival. The cause of the deaths has not been determined, but authorities...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

See Nicole Kidman (briefly) as Lucille Ball in the first 'Being the Ricardos' trailer

Since it was revealed that Nicole Kidman would be playing TV icon Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, fans of I Love Lucy have made it clear that they don't exactly love that casting choice. Skepticism ran rampant when the first photos from the film — which premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and on Prime Video on Dec. 21 — surfaced in the press.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Harder They Fall's Director Slipped a Subtle Chadwick Boseman Tribute Into the Film

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy