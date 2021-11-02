Nancy Meyers To Receive USC’s Oakie Award For Comedy

USC Comedy has named Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated filmmaker Nancy Meyers as the recipient of its 2021 Oakie Award for Exceptional Achievements in Film and Television Comedy.

The award will be presented at a virtual presentation on Sunday, November 14 at 4 p.m. PT, which is part of Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Masters of Comedy Lecture Series, and will include an in-depth conversation with Meyers, moderated by Only Murders in the Building ‘s Martin Short.

Meyers is the latest in a long line of Oakie Award recipients that includes Bill Hader, Kenya Barris, Steve Carell, James Burrows, Paul Feig, Mel Brooks, James L. Brooks, Judd Apatow, Lisa Kudrow, Barnet Kellman, David Isaacs, Phil Rosenthal, and Tim Story.

“Nancy Meyers is a visionary filmmaker who has touched the heart of audiences around the world for decades and we are honored to present her with USC Comedy’s 2021 Oakie Award,” said David Isaacs, Co-Chair of USC Comedy and Chair of the John Wells Division of Writing for Screen & Television. “ With iconic films such as Private Benjamin , What Women Want , Something’s Gotta Give , and many others, Meyers has used her distinctive voice to illuminate the humor inherent in the complexities of human experiences.

“The talent and insight exemplified by the breadth of her comedic work are an inspiration for our students,” Isaacs added. “We are very excited to welcome her to the School of Cinematic Arts and hear her reflect on her stunning career.”

Meyers is a writer, director and producer who has also been honored over the years with the WGA’s Laural Award for Screenwriting Achievement, the American Cinema Editors’ Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, the ShoWest Director of the Year Award and other accolades. Over the course of her 40-plus years in entertainment, she’s also written and directed such films as The Parent Trap , The Holiday , It’s Complicated and The Intern , producing additional titles including Irreconcilable Differences , Baby Boom , Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II , I Love Trouble and Home Again .

USC Comedy’s lecture series is put on with the support of the Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Charitable Foundation. To find out more about it and to register, click here .