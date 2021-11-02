‘The Locksmith’: Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, Ving Rhames Set For Thriller; Filming To Begin In New Mexico This Month — AFM

Ryan Phillippe ( Crash ), Kate Bosworth ( Superman Returns ) and Ving Rhames ( Mission: Impossible ) are star to star in thriller The Locksmith , we can reveal.

Arclight Films is launching world sales on the package at the virtual AFM .

The project follows Miller, an expert locksmith fresh out of prison after a job gone bad. Back home, he tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and his ex-girlfriend, Beth, who is now a police detective. Determined to make a clean start, he is forced to use the only skills he has as a gifted locksmith. But things soon get complicated after an unexpected kidnapping.

Principal photography is slated to begin on November 15 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and the movie is due to be ready for delivery in September 2022.

The film will be directed by veteran first assistant director Nicolas Harvard, who makes his feature film debut. Screenplay is written by John Glosser, Joe Russo and Chris LaMont, and Ben Kabialis, based on an original story by Blair Kroeber.

Producers are Mark B. David ( Poker Face ) of Golden State Films and Roger Goff ( Cut Throat City ), and executive producers are Walter Josten ( Around the World in 80 Days ).

“ The Locksmith is a captivating thriller with a terrific ensemble cast led by Ryan, Kate and Ving. We are so excited to bring this film to the marketplace and cannot wait to see the cameras roll this fall,” said Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton.

“We’re thrilled to be working with this outstanding cast to bring a great story to the screen,” added producer Mark B. David. “It is very gratifying to have Gary and the Arclight team, with their years of experience and solid contacts, as our sales partners.”

Crash, Shooter and Cruel Intentions star Phillippe is starring in the return of MacGruber , which is soon to premiere on Peacock. Superman Returns actress Bosworth’s upcoming projects include The Enforcer opposite Antonio Banderas and Netflix’s Along the Ride . Rhames is best known for playing Agent Luther Stickell in the Mission: Impossible franchise and his supporting role as gang kingpin Marsellus Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction .

Bosworth is represented by Jim Osborne, Kris Heller and John Nahai at APA, and Alex Kohner of Yorn Barnes Levine.