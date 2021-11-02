CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate panel to weigh bills to strengthen U.S. government watchdogs

By Sarah N. Lynch
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMBg2_0ckKRemU00

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel will consider legislation this week to boost the independence of government watchdogs after President Donald Trump while in office fired several who were conducting high-profile investigations into him or his allies.

Several bills in the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee would make it harder for presidents to install political insiders as inspectors general, amid concerns that political insiders might not be fair and impartial.

The bills would also allow inspectors general to compel testimony from ex-government officials, contractors or non-government officials, and empower the Justice Department inspector general to more easily conduct probes into misconduct by department attorneys.

Similar legislation passed in the U.S. House of Representatives with some bipartisan support. The Senate version has strong bipartisan support, boding well for its chances of eventually being signed into law by President Joe Biden, a Democrat who defeated the Republican Trump a year ago.

Inspectors general serve inside executive branch agencies and have a unique duty to report their findings to both Congress and agency heads. Their job is meant to be nonpartisan, but a president has a right to remove them for any reason.

Under the proposed legislation, a president would be required to tap a senior official already employed within an inspector general office to serve as an acting inspector general.

A lack of testimonial subpoena power was a problem for the Justice Department inspector general's probe into the FBI's botched investigation of former doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of female professional gymnasts.

In that case, the office was unable to compel former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny to sit for a follow-up interview after investigators discovered the former FBI special agent in charge who was overseeing the Nassar probe had been in talks with Penny about a possible job.

"We should be able to get all the evidence in those cases," Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz told Reuters on Tuesday. "The victims deserve that."

If enacted, the legislation would give Horowitz's office authority for the first time to expressly investigate department attorneys for misconduct.

Currently that power rests with the Office of Professional Responsibility. Although Horowitz can ask for authority from the deputy attorney general to conduct an investigation into attorney misconduct, he said his office had been turned down "every single time we have asked for it."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Breakthrough for Biden as Democrats unite to pass $1trn infrastructure bill and agree deal for social plans

The House of Representatives on Friday voted to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan as well as rules for debate on his signature Build Back Better Act social spending bill.Thirteen Republicans joined the vast majority of House Democrats in approving the infrastructure package, with most of the Congressional Progressive Caucus dropping their opposition to advancing the bill separately from the $1.75 trillion social programs package after a group of moderate Democrats pledged to vote for it later this month.Tonight, I proudly signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and sent it to @POTUS to be signed into law. This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WWMT

Michigan lawmakers weigh in on U.S. House infrastructure bill

LANSING, Mich. — The U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve a $1 trillion infrastructure package Friday, putting the bill on the desk of President Joe Biden. Bill passes: Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win. Several Michigan lawmakers, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan House Republican Fred Upton,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Penny
Person
Larry Nassar
NBC News

House passes $555 billion infrastructure bill, sends legislation to Biden's desk

The House passed a $555 billion infrastructure bill on Friday night, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden who is expected to quickly sign the measure into law. The funding package, which passed 228 to 206 and relied on Republican votes to get across the finish line, will ramp up government spending on roads, bridges and airports, as well as funding for public transit, water and broadband.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mymixfm.com

U.S. Senate bill would limit big tech mergers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two U.S. senators have introduced bipartisan legislation that seeks to make it harder for Amazon.com and other tech giants to make acquisitions. The office of Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, said on Friday that she and Republican Tom Cotton had introduced the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Special Agent#Bills#U S Senate#Justice Department#Democrat#The Republican Trump#Fbi#Usa Gymnastics#Penny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Gwinnett Daily Post

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux co-sponsoring bill to let local governments use COVID relief funds on infrastructure projects

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., is one of 32 Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who are backing a bill to give state and local governments more flexibility in how they use their COVID-19 relief funds. The State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Fiscal Recovery, Infrastructure and Disaster...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy