LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A detective was shot in Long Branch on Friday during a standoff that has continued into Saturday morning. The Long Branch director of public safety says a detective for the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office was shot in the leg while police were attempting to serve a search warrant. No shots were fired by police. The detective was taken to a local hospital and has since been discharged. The suspect is barricaded in a home on Chelsea Avenue, where SWAT teams surrounded the property. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, SWAT teams were racing around the block. At one point, about...

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO