100 PERCENT – Election Day 2021 – The Winners and Losers. Election Day 2021 came and is in the closing stages now, as the absentee ballots have to be counted. In this lower than usual turnout the results should stay the same with the majority of the absentee ballots going the way of the Democrats. The bigger question is will the three ballot proposals #1, #3, and #4 which were defeated on election day hold their lead after the absentee ballots are counted, as Proposal #4 had to do with absentee balloting.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO