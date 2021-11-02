CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

By CARA ANNA - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: U.S., Indonesia urge Myanmar army to end violence

GLASGOW — U.S. President Joe Biden and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo called on Myanmar’s military to release political prisoners and halt all violence during a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Watch their remarks in the player above. The White House said the two...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

A move on the capital Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war. Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country’s war, as rival Tigray forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major road heading towards the capital.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Mohammed Abdel Sallam was shot in the chest not far from his home in Sudan's capital, where his mother was waiting for him. He had gone out to protest after hearing that there had been a military coup, the country's civilian leaders had been arrested and the government dissolved.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Ap#Council Of Ministers#Ethiopian
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN rights body opens urgent session in wake of Sudan's coup

The U.N.’s top human rights body is holding an urgent session about Sudan on Friday after a military coup there nearly two weeks ago, with Britain the United States Germany and Norway leading a push to commission an expert to monitor the situation.The Human Rights Council debate is taking place while the United Nations still recognizes the ambassador from the deposed Sudanese government as the country’s official representative in Geneva raising questions about how – or if – the military leadership in Khartoum will be represented during the session.The push for a human rights expert comes...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Country in the World

The official poverty rate in the United States was 11.4% in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. By measures from the World Bank, poverty in America is higher than in parts of Asia but much lower than in much of Africa. One nation in Africa is Burundi, the poorest country in the world. While […]
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Libya's presidential council suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties Saturday days before an international conference is to make a new push to restore stability to the war-battered nation. The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel. The El-Marsad news website, which is close to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, said that the council accused her of taking foreign policy decisions without consulting it. A decree from the council said its vice chairman Abdullah Allafi would head a commission of inquiry that would report its findings within 14 days.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
AFP

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."
POLITICS
The Independent

Sudan activists reject power-sharing, call for strikes

Sudan’s protest movement has rejected international-backed initiatives to return to a power-sharing arrangement with the military after last month’s coup, calling for two days of nationwide strikes starting Sunday. This comes as a leader with the country’s main political party urged the international community to increase pressure on the generals to stop what he called an “unfortunate escalation.”The Sudanese military seized power on Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional administration and arresting dozens of government officials and politicians. The coup has been met with international outcry and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.The takeover...
PROTESTS
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
AFP

UN envoy visits Tigray, pleads for humanitarian access

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas under their control," according to a UN spokesperson. Griffiths later returned to Addis Ababa. Other sources said Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was there to meet with Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
UNITED NATIONS
KATC News

Official Myanmar records mistaken about detained US reporter

BANGKOK (AP) — Testimony by prosecution witnesses on Friday in the case of Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist who has been detained in Myanmar for more than five months, established that official records did not accurately reflect where he was employed, his lawyer said.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy