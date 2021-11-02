CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Halo Infinite Gameplay Video Reveals 4v4 Map “Streets” With Plenty Of Weapons To Snag Up

By QuintLyn Bowers
mmobomb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite is just a smidge over a month away, scheduled to release on both consoles and PC on December 8. But, even with it being so near, there are still things that players haven’t seen yet or that they’re just rolling out the details on, such as the 4v4 map...

www.mmobomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
egmnow.com

Halo Infinite campaign gameplay shows enemies, environments, upgrades, and more

As promised, Microsoft has shared a fresh look at Halo Infinite‘s campaign through a new gameplay trailer. Infinite follows Master Chief as he searches the Zeta Halo for his old companion Cortana with the help of a new AI codenamed “The Weapon.” It won’t be an easy journey though due to the Banished having full control of Zeta Halo after defeating the UNSC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Halo Infinite Campaign Details, Screenshots Released

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is finally sharing more details on the game's campaign, and this kicked off in a big way with a brand-new campaign demo on Monday (watch it again below). Another video focused on Escharum was released on Tuesday, and now even more insight on the campaign has come to light. In a blog post, 343 teased out more of what to expect from Halo Infinite's story.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite's New Campaign Trailer Shows Off Outpost Gameplay - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A new video detailing the Halo Infinite campaign has revealed brand new footage of the Master Chief's next mission, as well as an introduction to his new AI and some of the activities that can be completed. Halo Infinite's campaign - which 343 Industries claims is the biggest Halo campaign to date - is set on the Zeta Halo, an open world Halo ring where the Banished, a splinter faction from the Covenant, led by the Brutes, have settled. They've been building outposts, which can be found on your travels and taken out, akin to similar outposts in open-world games like Far Cry. In the video, we can see Chief finding an outpost - named Ransom Keep - and scanning it for weak points. He then uses a rocket launcher to detonate a large silo, suggesting each outpost may have different ways of shutting them down. This is part of 343's intention to offer "more freedom to take down the Banished". As February's release of Horizon: Forbidden West draws nearer, Guerrilla has updated fans on some of the new abilities that players will be able to utilize across combat and exploration in the game, including a grapple and glider, as well as some fun new combat techniques. In a post focusing on traversal published on the PlayStation Blog, Guerrilla spoke further about some of the new tools that players will have, as well as factors that have influenced Forbidden West's new combat decisions. Lead Systems Designer David McMullen explained that a new high vault mechanic "essentially allows Aloy to hoist herself on top of any object of jumpable height with room to pull up. Combined with the ability to free climb and adding grapples to our environment, the potential for exploration is greatly increased." And it's all presented by Riders Republic!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Halo Games#Video Game#Game Related#Ign#Bungie
noobfeed.com

Halo Infinite New Gameplay Trailer Highlights Ubisoft Game Systems

A new trailer for Halo Infinite just dropped showing off what 343 Industries has been working on since the game's delay last year. Major improvements in the visuals and performance were shown but also showcased a lot of new elements. Including the open world of Zeta Halo, objectives littered around the map, mini-boss fights, and an upgrade system that resembles that of a Ubisoft open-world game.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite Campaign Finally Revealed in Detail With an Overview Trailer

Between trailer reveals during technical preview sessions and the recent flight-testing, developer 343 Industries has showcased plenty of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. What it has been less forthcoming with, though, are details on the game’s campaign and storyline, which we really haven’t seen much of since the game’s initial (and controversial) initial reveal last year. Since then, 343 Industries delayed the game and has been quiet on its campaign ever since — until now.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

A Halo Infinite video will reveal campaign footage today

Xbox has announced that a new presentation focusing on Halo Infinite‘s campaign mode will be published later today. The new ‘Campaign overview’ video will premiere on its YouTube page at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST, and is also embedded above. “The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Footage Coming Monday Morning

New Halo Infinite campaign footage will be released on Monday, October 25, as part of a special video broadcast, Microsoft has announced. The broadcast comes less than two months before Halo Infinite launches on December 8. While 343 has shown lots of Halo Infinite's multiplayer, and even held multiple betas, the company hasn't revealed much of the campaign in some time.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to watch the Halo Infinite campaign gameplay presentation today

A Halo Infinite campaign gameplay presentation will debut later today, and here's how you can watch it. Just below, you can check out an announcement that came late last night from Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries. The developer reveals that brand new Halo Infinite campaign gameplay will be premiering later today on October 25, at approximately 6 AM PT/9AM ET/2PM BST/3PM CEST, but who knows if Craig the Brute will be showing up this time around.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Overview Announced for Tomorrow, October 25

Xbox has announced that the Halo Infinite campaign gameplay overview will take place tomorrow, October 25, at 6am PT/9am ET/2pm BST. Xbox shared the news on Twitter alongside saying, "See you soon, Spartans." The attached link takes you to a page on Xbox's YouTube channel where the Halo Infinite - Campaign Overview will premiere tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

New Halo Infinite trailer showcases the rise of the Banished

A new teaser for Halo Infinite showcases the Banished leader on Zeta Halo, War Chief Escharum. In this CGI trailer, Escharum "hacks" through a prior trailer that focused on hope, taunting humanity and Master Chief. Halo Infinite is currently scheduled to arrive on Dec. 8, 2021. There's a long list...
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Here's 6 minutes of new and improved campaign gameplay from Halo Infinite

343 Industries gave another look at Halo Infinite's campaign today, the most we've seen of the story since last year's showcase. The Master Chief in his Mjolnir armor, the sandbox environments, weapon effects, and set pieces, all look very much improved over previous looks we've been given. Catch the over 6-minute-long overview trailer for the campaign above.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Halo Infinite - camaign gameplay overview stream coming up later today

It's been exactly one week since Tom Henderson gave us hope that there are some "big announcements" coming from Xbox, and shared that he also heard that there's a campaign showcase for Halo Infinite "coming soon". Well, we got the announcement in the form of Xbox' team-up with AMD and now it's time for the second part of the rumour to come true.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Open world gameplay for 'Halo Infinite' is making fans go wild

Halo Infinte is going open world, and if the fan reaction to its new single-player campaign trailer is any indication, Microsoft and 343 Industries are onto something here. It’s a bold direction for the series, as Halo’s past campaigns were mostly linear corridor shooters. There have always been massive levels for vehicle segments and set pieces, however, especially in Bungie’s classic titles in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, though. Now, the team behind Halo Infinite is leaning into those sandbox elements, and fans are digging it a lot.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Halo Infinite' single-player gameplay looks like a 'Far Cry' from the initial reveal

Microsoft and 343 Industries just gave everyone a fresh glimpse of Halo Infinite‘s single-player campaign. It looks like a return to fine form for Halo, with plenty of physics-defying action, exciting explosions, and vehicle-based carnage. In one scene, Master Chief jumps from an aircraft before grappling onto another and pulling himself into its cockpit. It’s cooler than it sounds.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy