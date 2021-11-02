CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Clay Helton Expected to Be Hired by Georgia Southern

By Joe DiTullio
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former USC head coach Clay Helton is expected to be hired by Georgia Southern according to Matt Zenitz. Further reports have indicated that the move will become official in the next 24-48 hours. Earlier this season, USC fired Helton as their head...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clay Helton reportedly lands new CFB job, contract details revealed

Clay Helton is officially heading back to the college football sidelines. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Helton has signed a 5-year deal to become the new head coach at Georgia Southern, where he’ll make almost $800,000 per season. Helton was fired by USC after the Trojans got off to a 1-1 start to the 2021 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former USC coach Clay Helton emerges as top candidate for open FBS job, per report

Clay Helton may have landed his next job, and it’s in the Southeast. Helton has emerged as the top target for the Georgia Southern head coaching job. Expect a deal to be finalized in the near future, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported similar news about Helton, who was fired by USC in September after going 46-24 in seven seasons as the Trojans’ coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Cincinnati, Scott Frost and Clay Helton’s fit

The good news for Cincinnati, which was No. 6 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, is that if Alabama stays at No. 2, it will play No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and that No. 3 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State must play one another. That means there will be room for the Bearcats to move. The bad news is, although No. 6 is the highest ranking ever for a Group of 5 team, it is dispiriting for a team that went on the road to give No. 10 Notre Dame its only loss, and by double digits. The Irish have a decent chance of finishing 11-1, and a lot can happen in four weeks, but the way the rankings begin spells out how difficult it will be for Cincinnati to reach the national semifinals.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia College Sports
on3.com

Former USC head coach Clay Helton lands new head coaching job

Clay Helton Former USC Trojans has landed himself another coaching gig. According to Yahoo Sports Helton is signing a five-year deal to become the new head coach at Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern has since confirmed the signing. The former USC headman is expected to start immediately and begin recruiting and assembling his staff. The deal will average him about $800,000 a season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

True or false: Jimmy Lake is a worse head coach than Clay Helton

Is Jimmy Lake of Washington a worse head coach than Clay Helton, formerly of USC and now the newly-signed head coach at Georgia Southern? The question might seem absurd, but please realize that it’s not obvious which coach is worse. They’re both horrible. It’s just that we’ve seen Helton wreck...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

USC OLB Drake Jackson Shares Opinion on Clay Helton's New Job

2021 has been a rollercoaster ride for the USC Trojans. It all started with the abrupt firing of USC head coach Clay Helton, on September 13 after a 42-28 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. Following week two, the Men of Troy proceeded to lose three 'win-able' matchups at home, and one in South Bend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Chad Lunsford
underdogdynasty.com

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern: Preview and Prediction

Location: Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Ga. Records: Georgia Southern 2-6 (1-4 Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina 7-1 (3-1 Sun Belt) Georgia Southern was in peak 2021 form last Saturday, squandering an early lead to Georgia State and letting the Panthers walk down the field unimpeded to secure the 21-14 win. I’ve said...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
On3.com

Georgia linebacker releases statement after rape allegation, suspension

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a rape allegation against Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson. The report states that no arrest has been made, but potential charges remain unclear. As a result, Georgia suspended Anderson while the university continues to investigate the matter. Shortly after the allegations became public, Anderson issued...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#College Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy