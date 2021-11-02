CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Audi A8 Debuts Its Freshened Look

By Joey Capparella
CAR AND DRIVER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi has revealed updates to the 2022 A8 full-size luxury sedan. The long-wheelbase A8L will be available in the U.S., along with the high-performance S8. Key changes are to the headlights, taillights, and grille, along with interior tweaks. While the new ultra-luxury Horch model will be sold only in...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

New Toyota Aygo X Debuts As An Adventurous City Car For Europe

Toyota has taken the wraps off the brand new Aygo X which is their new model in the A-Segment infusing crossover elements into their city car. The production version of the Aygo X Prologue retains most of the quirky styling of the concept car and is set to arrive in Europe in 2022 with a single non-hybrid engine option.
CARS
CNET

The Audi A8 L Horch is a luxurious, China-exclusive Maybach fighter

Horch was a German purveyor of high-end cars in the early 20th century, and it went on to be one of the four companies that merged together to create the Auto Union brand (along with Audi, DKW and Wanderer). Audi is now reviving the Horch name for high-end models that will directly compete with Mercedes' Maybach offerings, with a similar formula of adding longer wheelbases, special styling details and fancier interior appointments. The first model under this new branding is the A8 L Horch, which was designed and developed specifically for China.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Best Look Yet At The Audi Q6 e-tron

The Audi Q4 e-tron is arriving at US dealerships later this year. With a starting price of $45,000, it's even cheaper than the Tesla Model Y. Slotting above the Q4 e-tron will be the sporty Q6 e-tron, Audi's answer to the Tesla Model X, BMW iX, and Mercedes EQE SUV. This will be one of 20 electric models Audi will offer by 2025.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi Q9 Spied Looking Massive With Three Rows

With room for up to seven occupants, the Audi Q7 is the German brand's largest SUV, measuring 199.3 inches long, 68.5 inches high, and 77.6 inches wide. But not for much longer. Our spies have caught Audi testing what appears to be a prototype of the long-rumored Q9, which will be Audi's answer to the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Audi A8#Horch
motor1.com

New Audi Q6 E-Tron Spy Pics Provide Up-Close Look At Crossover

New spy shots show the 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron continuing to wear a full-body camouflage wrap. However, we doubt the crossover’s styling will stray far from the design language introduced on the Q4 E-Tron earlier this year. These fresh photos provide a closer look at the new model, though we find few new details. The coverings don’t hide anything too scandalous, as the new Q6 E-Tron should check all the boxes of your traditional crossover.
CARS
Motor1.com

Audi Q9 Spied Throwing Its Big Body Around The Nurburgring

Crossovers are big business in the modern auto industry, and Audi thinks there is room for one more. These spy shots catch the German premium automaker developing another utility model for its lineup. This one is likely the Q9. As the name implies, it would slot above the Q7 and Q8.
CARS
Carscoops

New Audi A8 L Horch Founders Edition Unveiled In China To Rival Maybach, Won’t Be Sold In U.S.

Audi is looking to pump up the luxury quotient on its A8 with a new, even longer, even more luxurious take on the premium sedan that mimics Mercedes’ Maybach sub-brand. Sadly, Americans looking for this level of luxury in their A8 won’t be able to get the Horch edition. However, the Horch is based on the upcoming facelifted 2022MY A8 which will be offered in North America.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
AutoExpress

New Audi A8 update unveiled with more tech and fresh styling

An all-new Audi A8 replacement has already been previewed in the shape of the Grandsphere concept, however the German brand has now updated its current luxury saloon with revised infotainment and styling. As before, the Mercedes S-Class rival is available in both standard and long-wheelbase versions, and there’s an updated...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 BMW 3-Series Touring spy shots: Updated wagon spied

BMW plans to update its 3-Series soon, and our latest spy shots show a prototype for the Touring wagon body style that's offered overseas. The current 3-Series, the nameplate's seventh generation, arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. The updated version, which represents a mid-cycle refresh, should arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model. Sadly, we don't expect the wagon body style to return to these shores.
CARS
TechCrunch

Audi turns to software to add more range to its older e-tron EVs

While the improvement might not seem significant — it is, after all, only 12 miles — it does show how automakers are using software to improve older electric vehicles. In this case, Audi used software to unlock more capacity in the existing battery, essentially improving its efficiency. The automaker also said the software updates have improved the efficiency of the front electric motor and the battery’s thermal management system.
TECHNOLOGY
motor1.com

2022 Audi S8 facelift debuts with subtle changes because bigger ones weren't necessary

Audi is not wasting any time as aside from unveiling the facelifted A8 and A8 L – plus China's further stretched A8 L Horch – it's also taking the wraps off the S8. The sporty saloon is arguably among the most desirable cars to carry the Four Rings, and for 2022, the folks from Ingolstadt haven't messed around too much with the winning recipe. The Mercedes-AMG S63 rival retains the familiar look, but with some subtle changes.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Audi Reveals Its Tech-Packed A8 In a Bevy of Guises

Audi has unveiled the all-new A8 in a multitude of guises, but what underpins each is the next-level technology that’s sure to filter into the rest of the German marque’s line-up in 2022 and beyond. Available as a three-liter V6-powered A8 55 TFSI Quattro, as well as a four-liter V8...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: Updated Audi A8 arrives with new styling, Horch range-topper

Audi on Tuesday unveiled an updated version of its A8. The current A8 is the fourth generation of the flagship sedan and its latest updates constitute a mid-cycle refresh. The current A8 has been on sale since the 2019 model year and we should see this updated version arrive in 2022 as a 2022 or 2023 model.
CELL PHONES
Motorious

Awesome Audi R8 V10 Coupe Ready For A New Owner To Push Its Limits

Who will be the new lucky owner of this insane Audi R8 V10 coupe which boast incredible performance and a beautiful exterior. Audi has become incredibly famous for its work in pioneering some of the world's most excellent German racing, utility, and luxury vehicles to ever hit the roads of Europe. One significant facet of this incredible reputation is the division of the Audi design team, which has been responsible for producing some of the most internationally acclaimed sports coupes and mighty, lightweight, high-performance cars. A prevalent model that follows that distinction quite well is the Audi R8 which quickly became the world's favorite German supercar after its initial release in 2006. These great cars were insanely popular, and the R8 name still holds strong to this day. So what if you want to get your hands on an R8 of your own?
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Audi A8L Adds Ultra-Luxury Horch Treatment for China

Audi has revealed an ultra-luxury version of the A8 L called Horch. It features an upgraded rear seat and some exterior differences. The A8L Horch is unlikely to come to the U.S. market but will be sold in China. Audi now has its own answer for Mercedes’ ultra-luxury Maybach subbrand,...
CARS
yicaiglobal.com

China's WM Motor Debuts Its First Electric Sedan

(Yicai Global) Oct. 25 -- Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer WM Motor has unveiled its first sedan with advanced autopilot features after debuting two sport utility vehicles. The M7 boasts 32 types of sensors for intelligent driving, Freeman Shen, founder and chairman of the Shanghai-based firm, said to Yicai Global...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

BMW M550i xDrive Is Significantly Quicker After Acceleration Fix

When we first tested the BMW M550i xDrive, it accelerated slower than we expected. BMW has now issued a fix, which dropped the sprint to 60 mph from 4.1 seconds to 3.5 seconds. The update can be done over the air or at a BMW service department. Our test of...
CARS
CNET

Audi A8 sharpens up with design tweaks to enhance the sedan's flagship aura

Audi showed restraint when it came time to freshen the A8 sedan, and here it is in the metal. Revealed on Tuesday in Europe, these changes mark a few minor updates for the Europe- and China-spec car, but definitely expect the minor changes to land in the US. Audi declined to comment on specifics for the US-spec car but said we'll learn more at a later date.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy