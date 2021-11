Online payments giant PayPal has said it is not seeking to buy Pinterest, ending days of speculation that had prompted shares in the image-sharing site to soar. Bloomberg had reported last week that the two California-based companies were discussing an acquisition price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at about $44 billion taking into account the total outstanding shares. At this price it would have been the biggest ever acquisition of a social media company, but reports at the time had said a deal was not certain. PayPal said in a statement late Sunday that "in response to market rumors regarding a potential acquisition of Pinterest by PayPal", the company "is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time".

