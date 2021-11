TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation that would give truckers the ability to help relieve ports of access to transport goods has been introduced by Representative Tracey Mann. On Thursday, Nov. 4, Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he led 10 of his colleagues to introduce the Truckers Responding At National Shipping Ports Overcoming Retail Turmoil Act, which would require the Secretary of Transportation to relieve congested ports during either a national state of emergency or when ports are congested by 50% or more.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO