Public Health

FDA authorizes sample pooling for SalivaDirect PCR COVID-19 test

By Yale University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the SalivaDirect PCR COVID-19 test created by the Yale School of Public Health for use with pooled saliva samples. Pooled testing allows labs to combine saliva samples from multiple individuals into a single tube and process the batch as a single test....

