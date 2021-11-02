CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Fort Mill, other SC schools will follow state’s lead on vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com
 5 days ago
FORT MILL, S.C. — As school districts in the Charlotte area continue to work out what their role will be in vaccinating local children, Channel 9 reporter Tina Terry spoke with Fort Mill schools about their plans.

A spokesperson for the school district said leaders likely would not discuss the vaccination of kids ages 5 to 11 at Tuesday night’s meeting.

That spokesperson said leaders are still waiting to see how the state will roll out the vaccine and what opportunities the district may have to provide it to younger children.

Fort Mill schools, and other area school districts, have hosted several COVID-19 vaccination events since the start of the school year. If allowed by state health officials, Fort Mill and other school districts could host clinics for the 5 to 11 age group.

Last week, the Department of Health and Environmental Control hinted that schools could play a large role in helping get young kids vaccinated quickly.

“DHEC is still finalizing details of pediatric vaccine roll out,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist with SCDHEC. “Included in that is working with the South Carolina Department of Education to increase vaccinations among students. We will provide more information on this once our plan is finalized.”

Comments / 8

brian sullivan
5d ago

Numbers in SC and specifically FM are dropping. Kids have had option to wear masks and the numbers are low district wide. Please give me a data driven argument for the shot. It’s hard to justify .

Reply
2
 

