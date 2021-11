The Atlanta Braves are ready to face off against the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series, starting on Tuesday. The Braves knocked out the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in Game 6 of the NLCS to advance to the Fall Classic for the first time since 1999. In the American League, the Astros took down the Boston Red Sox in six games to win the AL pennant for the third time in five years. The Braves-Astros World Series will get underway at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO