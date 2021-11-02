CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Starsailor set December release for 20th anniversary edition of ‘Love Is Here’

By Matt Doria
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarsailor have announced a deluxe reissue of their debut album, ‘Love Is Here’, commemorating its recent 20th anniversary. Initially released on October 8, 2001, the new edition of the album will land on December 10, with pre-orders for two-disc CD and vinyl pressings available now. The first disc will comprise the...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Alicia Keys Set To Release Double Album, ‘Keys’ This December

Alicia Keys is returning to the music scene, just a year after the release of her seventh studio album, Alicia.  Her upcoming double album, KEYS, will feature two types of songs: “original versions [which are] laidback piano vibes,” produced by herself and “unlocked versions [which are] upbeat, drums, level up vibes,” produced by herself and co-produced by Mike Will Made-It. The album is slated for release on Dec. 10. She explained, “The Originals come from that classic side of me! It’s that AK that we WANT!! A homecoming. The Unlocked side, I wanted to sample The Originals to create a whole other sonic...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Handsome Devil To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Lit and Mest

Orange County rockers Handsome Devil have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album with a special performance this coming Friday. The band's HD20 performance will be taking place October 29th at the The Boohaha Brew Ha Ha Craft Beer Festivals, which is billed as Haunted Oktoberfest at The OC Fairgrounds.
MUSIC
nintendowire.com

Tales of Orchestra Concert ~25th Anniversary~ Encore streaming November 20th

No doubt encouraged by the strong performance of Tales of Arise, a different kind of performance is hitting the stage for an encore. The Tales of 25th Anniversary Orchestra Concert is returning next month as a paid, streamable event. Based on theme songs from “each generation” of Tales of games,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Bill Withers
antiMUSIC

Riverside Celebrate 20th Anniversary With 'Story Of My Dream'

Riverside have released a brand new single and music video called "Story Of My Dream" as part of their celebration of their 20th anniversary as a band. Mariusz Duda had this to say about the new song, "'Story of My Dream' is a composition prepared especially for our 20th anniversary. We wanted it to contain all the characteristic elements of our style, and to combine Riverside from the first decade, when we sounded a bit 'heavier', and Riverside from the second decade, the more melancholic-song-oriented one. The lyrics contain direct quotes and references to many of our previous song titles. To reflect that, the cover of the single, prepared by Travis Smith, also contains fragments of our past covers and graphic designs.
MUSIC
clclt.com

THE ROLLING STONES RELEASE 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITIONS OF 1981 CLASSIC 'TATTOO YOU' TODAY

TATTOO YOU (40TH ANNIVERSARY) The Rolling Stones today release 40th anniversary, expanded deluxe editions of their chart-topping, multi-platinum 1981 album Tattoo You via POLYDOR/INTERSCOPE/UMe. Listen to Tattoo You (40th Anniversary) here. The newly remastered set, released today on October 22, is accompanied by no fewer than nine previously unreleased tracks...
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Ghostface Killah Releases 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Ironman’

Ironically? The sometimes gloriously-scatterbrained series Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu makes me appreciate Raekwon and Ghostface Killah even more. One of the best albums from the Wu-Tang catalog, Ghostface’s debut album Ironman celebrates its 25th anniversary today (October 29th). To commemorate, Sony Music Entertainment and Certified has released an Expanded Digital Edition of the project which will contain remixes, radio edits and instrumentals previously unavailable on DSPs.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Here#New Edition#Alcoholic#Kcrw
NME

Stereophonics announce ‘Just Enough Education To Perform’ 20th anniversary shows

Stereophonics have announced a run of shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, ‘Just Enough Education To Perform’. The Welsh rock band will perform the 2001 album – which spawned the hits ‘Mr. Writer’, ‘Have A Nice Day’ and ‘Handbags And Gladrags’ – in its entirety at seven intimate anniversary shows starting next month.
EDUCATION
SFGate

Tomorrow Comes Today: Gorillaz Prep 20th-Anniversary Box Set

Gorillaz will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut with a massive box set, out Dec. 10. The collection contains previously unreleased documents from the Department of Music Correction, which contains 27 pages of memos, faxes, and early Jamie Hewlett drawings that were thought to be destroyed in a fire.
ROCK MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Gorillaz announce 20th anniversary reissue; global cinema release

Gorillaz is set to release Gorillaz (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Boxset) in honor of its eponymous debut album. The set collects the previously unknown 27-page Department of Music Corrections (DMC) dossier of leaked documents, memos, faxes and some early Jamie Hewlett drawings (assumed lost in a fire), complete with an eight disc vinyl set, for a very special super deluxe vinyl box set of the album that started it all. A limited run First Edition will be released on December 10th via the Gorillaz’s webstore with a wider release to follow next fall.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Listen to “Weird Al” Yankovic’s accordion-only cover of Sparks classic

“Weird Al” Yankovic has paid homage to the great Sparks, dropping an accordion take on their classic song, ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us’. While Sparks’ original 1974 single regales with the flair and experimentation heard throughout rock ‘n’ roll in that decade, Yankovic’s version, by contrast, is completely void of vocals.
MUSIC
allmusic.com

10,000 Hz Legend [20th Anniversary Edition]

Eager to prove their songwriting smarts and knowledge of traditionalist pop on their sophomore work, French band Air pulled back slightly from the milky synth pop of their 1998 debut, Moon Safari. 10,000 Hz Legend is a darker work, just as contemplative and unhurried as its predecessor, but part of a gradual move from drifting, almost pastoral melancholia to a downright post-modern helplessness in league with Radiohead. Air are still tremendously effective producers, and have actually expanded their palate with a surprising array of pop instrumentation (acoustic guitars, flutes, pianos, a harmonica, harps, and many strings) to file alongside the countless trilling synthesizers and machine sequencers. The two lead-off tracks, "Electronic Performers" and "How Does It Make You Feel," are breathtaking productions that exploit the same robot-weariness tendencies that made "Sexy Boy" (from Moon Safari) an alternative hit. Still, those detached retro-vocoder treatments sound so much more passé in 2001 than when the duo first tried them out in 1996. Jason Falkner and Beck, a pair of equally hardworking slacker-pop icons, appear (respectively) on the next two tracks, the tongue-in-cheek single "Radio #1" and an excellent morning-after jam named "The Vagabond." Again, the production is stellar, but these find Air stranded between art rock and pop, caught in the trap of trying to make great pop music yet never sounding particularly studied or concerned about it. Falkner pops up again on "Lucky and Unhappy" and "People in the City," a pair of album standouts that subvert any pop inclinations with a raft of bridges and breakdowns among the layers of production. "Wonder Milky Bitch" is another precisely studied track, a haze of lunar-desert synth pop directly evocative of country-pop classicist Lee Hazlewood, and "Radian" brings Air back to the instrumental textures of their early work. Fans and involved listeners are definitely rewarded with increased dividends after multiple listens, but even they may wish for an album that harked back to the simpler days of the Premiers Symptomes EP and Moon Safari.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Amanda Shires Depicts a Heartbroken Holiday in New Song ‘Home to Me’

In the tradition of many sad Christmas classics, Amanda Shires sings of a heartbroken holiday in the new song “Home to Me.” The track appears on Shires’ upcoming album For Christmas, set for release Nov. 12. A stately waltz, “Home to Me” opens with not much more than piano, acoustic guitar, and lightly brushed drums that all leave room for the ache in Shires’ voice. “I don’t wanna talk/It’s too cold to walk/I keep lookin’ for you, but all I find is frost,” she sings, with the song swelling to include some wistful organ and xylophone. “Please, come home,” she continues,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy