2AM shares 'Should've Known,' 'No Good in Good-bye' live videos

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band 2AM is back with two new music videos.

The K-pop group released live videos for its songs "Should've Known" and "No Good in Good-bye" on Tuesday.

The "Should've Known" video opens with the members of 2AM in silhouette. The singers are then shown performing while seated on stools.

In the "No Good in Good-bye" video, the members of 2AM sing while seated on benches outside at night.

"Should've Known" and "No Good in Good-bye" appear on 2AM's EP Ballad 21 F/W, released Monday. The mini album also features the songs "I Can't," "Always Me" and "Proposal."

2AM consists of Jo Kwon, Lee Chang-min, Lim Seul-ong and Jeong Jinwoon. The group made its debut in 2008.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

