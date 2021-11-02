Navigating the holidays while going through a divorce

Growing up in an interfaith household, the winter holidays were very fun. I felt like I had the best of both worlds. But I rarely saw households like mine. At my religious day school, I learned very quickly not to say that I went to Christmas dinner or had a stocking filled with goodies on Christmas day. I remember when I read Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, with her interfaith family, it was like, Whoa, someone in a book like this! But I don’t remember many other books that did this, and certainly not any picture books or children’s books.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO