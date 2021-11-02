CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Navigating the holidays while going through a divorce

By Alanna Flood
WWLP 22News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – If you are going through a divorce, the...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
bgindependentmedia.org

Help ‘Surviving the Holidays’ offered for people after divorce

Twenty-five years have passed, but Bob Kreienkamp still remembers the agony of facing the holidays fresh from a divorce. Beloved holiday traditions came to a halt. Family and friends were divided. “I felt like a failure,” said Kreienkamp, who lives near Wayne. “I was the first person in my family...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
KRMG

Free virtual addiction support program helps families navigate the holiday season

TULSA, Okla. — While the holiday season brings joy for many, those struggling with addiction are entering a particularly difficult time of year. With increased stressors such as family conflict, financial strain and loneliness, many turn to drugs or alcohol. When this occurs, family and friends may feel helpless, scared and unsure of how to help or where to find information.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com

Divorce? Death? Don’t go it alone; support is available

Bob Kreienkamp still gets choked up when he thinks about his first holiday after his divorce. After 30 years of marriage and being entrenched in Christmas Eve traditions — dinner, Mass and opening presents with family — it was almost unbearable. But, with a lot of support, he survived, then...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bookriot.com

Navigating Winter Holiday Picture Books When You Have an Interfaith Family

Growing up in an interfaith household, the winter holidays were very fun. I felt like I had the best of both worlds. But I rarely saw households like mine. At my religious day school, I learned very quickly not to say that I went to Christmas dinner or had a stocking filled with goodies on Christmas day. I remember when I read Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, with her interfaith family, it was like, Whoa, someone in a book like this! But I don’t remember many other books that did this, and certainly not any picture books or children’s books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Should I Date a Man Who Vows He’ll Leave Me Penniless When He Dies?

Recently I met a man I liked. Unfortunately, he's divorced with five kids. His kids live in a different state far away. On our first date, he made it clear that he is very wealthy and that when he dies, all his money is going to his children. I immediately got turned off. It just didn't sound right. He broke the family unit that included five children, invited someone new in (me), and said, when I die, you'll have to get a blanket and sleep outside, basically. I feel that’s wrong.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KHON2

How to maintain a healthy lifestyle through the holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON) — It’s that time of year again, when people are thinking about health and fitness resolutions for the new year as they try and get through the holidays.  Gina Patterson is a personal trainer and fitness coach who says around this time of the year some people can feel overwhelmed with starting their […]
HONOLULU, HI
Citrus County Chronicle

Navigating Cancer: Coping with cancer during the holidays

People going through cancer treatments need to take special care of themselves through the holidays, which can be stressful even in the best of times. I often tell my patients to use their treatment as permission to be sane over the holidays, to take a break from the normal holiday routine, and try to enjoy themselves.
CANCER
cbalaw.org

Friction Between Owners? How to Navigate a Business “Divorce

Friction can arise between owners with diverging visions of their enterprise. In these strange times, unanticipated pressures are putting an increasing number of previously settled and functional ownership arrangements under stress. The first step when setting up a business (or considering the breakup of a business) is understanding the rights...
ECONOMY
gonomad.com

Healing Holidays Through Nature Eco Therapy

Holidays are a time to relax and leave your worries at home so that you come back rejuvenated and ready to once again face life’s challenges. Yet, so often we return from a holiday even more stressed and tense than when we left. By focusing on one, seemingly insignificant factor we can ensure that we return from holiday fresh and focused.
ENVIRONMENT
WWLP 22News

Festive holiday decorations the whole family can make

(Mass Appeal) – For the holidays or every day, the best decorations for your home are those made with love and effort by the little ones in our lives. Here with some festive decoration ideas the whole family can get involved in is Brent Anderson, owner of Funstruction. Snowflake Project:...
LIFESTYLE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Free virtual addiction support program helps families navigate the holiday season

TULSA, Okla. — While the holiday season brings joy for many, those struggling with addiction are entering a particularly difficult time of year. With increased stressors such as family conflict, financial strain and loneliness, many turn to drugs or alcohol. When this occurs, family and friends may feel helpless, scared and unsure of how to help or where to find information.
TULSA, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Free Virtual Addiction Support Program Helps Families Navigate the Holiday Season

Tulsa, Okla. (Nov. 3, 2021) — While the holiday season brings joy and togetherness for many, those struggling with addiction are entering a particularly difficult time of year. With increased stressors such as family conflict, financial strain and loneliness, many turn to drugs or alcohol. When this occurs, family and friends may feel helpless, scared and unsure of how to help or where to find information.
TULSA, OK
News-Herald

Dr. John Delony: Navigating family dynamics during the holidays

Some families are chaotic, fun and full of laughter, while others are stoic and boring. Some families are messy, angry and hard to communicate with, and still other families are a mix of all three. Regardless of your family type, the holiday season tends to create more complications and tensions...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy