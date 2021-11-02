Men’s health awareness: Testicular cancer

Adventist Health is ready to help men get a jump start on Movember with its Shave the Date Car and Truck Show on Nov. 4. The men's event at Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center will offer complimentary barber services and health screenings along with a car show featuring some of the "best rides in Bako," according to the news release.
Here’s your chance to show your love for Motörhead and compassion for men’s health issues at the same time. Each November, the organization Movember launches a campaign in an effort to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer by asking people to grow — or otherwise wear — a mustache for the month. This year, the project includes a special Motörhead twist.
The Canyon Lake Little League 12U Majors team was spotlighted in the American Cancer Fighter Facebook page recently for their support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The team showed support by wearing American Cancer Fighter gear during a recent game. “Big shoutout to the Canyon Lake Little League 12U Majors...
It’s an extremely rare disease that usually occurs in children and adolescents with no cure at this time. Now, advocates are trying to raise awareness and hopefully one day find a cure for Lafora Disease. Kelsey Harris was your typical 16-year-old teenage girl full of life and energy when she...
(Mass Appeal) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness month – an opportunity to educate the public about lung cancer prevention and early detection. Joining me now from the American Cancer Society is Senior Development Manager, Jill Monson.
Luxury Italian automaker Lamborghini is raising awareness for men's health with a heartfelt Movember campaign. The brand has partnered with the Movember charity and has released a film that encourages men to take control of their health and embrace their wellbeing. The film discusses all things fear, courage, health prevention,...
Man to man – we ‘mustache’ you a few questions this November…. If any of these issues concern you, it’s time to man up and see a urologist. This November, raise awareness for men’s health issues below the belt. At JRMC, we help men below the belt.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One out of every two Minnesotans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, which prompted local organizations to band together to raise awareness about cancer. Former Greater Mankato Growth President and CEO Jonathan Zierdt passed away in 2019 following a battle with cancer. His legacy...
SCRANTON (WOLF) — One local foundation is working hard to shine a light on mental illness, and there’s no doubt how much the pandemic has played a part in its challenge. FOX56’s Melanie Zayas was at the 5Kate Run and Walk in Scranton giving us a look at the turnout today.
When there is something for which a science fights every one of a number, it was to reduce the cases diagnosed on diseases with less impact . Because of this, in November I learned that an initiative called Movember is being carried out that strives to make the population aware of the importance of men’s health.
(WKBN)- November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Veterans Affairs wants to help raise awareness. Today, they are offering a virtual panel which will include the American Cancer Society. They will discuss lung cancer prevention and screening opportunities. You can also ask questions. The event will be streamed on Facebook...
DELMARVA – “Lung cancer was not on my radar. I had developed a case of bronchitis. My primary care doctor ordered a chest x-ray just to make sure I didn’t have pneumonia and they saw something on my lungs,” Lung Cancer Survivor & Advocate Deena Cook said. Deena Cook is...
INDIANAPOLIS — Monday, Nov. 1, marks the beginning of a month-long movement that puts a fun, conversation-starting twist on the serious health issues men face, specifically mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. Women, on average, live five years longer than men. The Movember Foundation attributes some of...
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - You may see a lot of men sporting mustaches this month. As our Adam Sullivan reports, the facial hair is designed to raise awareness this month of what men need to do to maintain healthy lifestyles. “I was great until I was 45 and then...
(Mass Appeal) – A cancer diagnosis can change your world in an instant. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and we spoke with Dr. Christine Lovly and Gina Hollenbeck, about the importance of Genomic Testing for cancer patients. Listen to their stories and how this technology can aide in the treatment process.
While we here at News5 are focusing our facial fund raising efforts on cancer, all month long in Your Healthy Family I will be sharing stories on many of the important health issues facing men particularly.
Breast cancer screening can save lives, but doctors at Conway Regional Medical Center want women. to get screened for more than just breast cancer. In addition to breast cancer, women should get regular pap smears for cervical cancer, starting at age 21, and at age 45 they should get screened for colon cancer.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month as dozens gathered to shine a light on the deadly disease and spotlight the importance of screening. Hundreds of white and blue flags filled Courthouse Square in Scranton, each representing the nearly 140,000 lives lost to lung cancer this year. The powerful visuals were part […]
This year, we gathered in Fort Pierre to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer. We remembered local people who have died of the disease. We supported those who are recovering from it and in remission. There are references to the color of purple in Scripture. Numbers 4:13 “after cleansing altar, spread...
